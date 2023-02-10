The Spring Lake boys had a tough night shooting and lost a hard-fought OK Conference-Blue contest to Holland Christian on Friday, 43-33. The game was close throughout until the Maroons pulled away down the stretch, The Lakers were doomed with cold shooting throughout the game. The Lakers made 12-of-38 shots from the field and 6-of-13 free throws. The 33 points scored was a season low and 20 points below their 55 point average.

SPRING LAKE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO