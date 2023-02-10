Read full article on original website
Watch This Train Rumble by a Maine Home Just Feet Away
I grew up living near the rail line of what today is St. Lawrence and Atlantic Railroad that runs from Auburn to Montreal, Quebec. That's where my love of trains began watching them go by or switch cars at Paris Manufacturing at the bottom of my street. Some people don't...
Record cold, then record heat in Maine...What's next?
MAINE, USA — We're already halfway through February, can you believe it? It's been a rollercoaster ride as far as temperatures are concerned. We started the month with extreme cold temperatures followed by record warm temps. Think back to a couple weeks ago when it hurt to walk outside....
Brewer police say one person found dead at residence
PORTLAND, Maine — One person was found dead at a home in Brewer after police responded to a call about a well-being check Sunday afternoon. Jason Moffitt, director of public safety with the Brewer Police Department, told NEWS CENTER Maine in an email that officers were called to a home on Union Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. to "check on the well-being of a resident."
The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It
There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
WMTW
Two people rescued in Maine after breaking through the ice
SEARSMONT, Maine — Two people were rescued in Searsmont Sunday morning after their UTV went through the ice. Game wardens were called to Bartlett Stream near Belfast Augusta Road East around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found two people on top of a submerged UTV. Wardens say the...
WPFO
'We lost everything': Lisbon mother blames landlord for losing thousands of dollars, home
AUBURN (WGME) -- An Androscoggin County woman says she lost her home and tens of thousands of dollars. She's blaming her former landlord, who recently made headlines when the city condemned another one of his properties. Christine Torres lived in a rental house in Lisbon for almost three years. Then...
Maine Campus
An expanded rail line up north would have huge benefits
If you’ve ever taken the Amtrak before you know how convenient, efficient and enjoyable the ride is. But many University of Maine students might not have ever gotten this opportunity, because the furthest north the current Amtrak route runs in Maine is Brunswick. This is beneficial for students that go to Bowdoin, but if the Amtrak were to come up to Orono, the train company would be serving a population of students that is more than 10 times larger than Bowdoin.
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties
Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Bangor considers ordinance to protect renters from rent hikes, fees
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is considering a proposal to protect tenants and prospective tenants from unfair practices during the current housing crisis in Maine. Per the language in the proposal released by the Bangor City Council, a landlord must provide a tenant with a 60-day notice before raising the cost of the rent. The ordinance would stop application fees and restrict screening fees.
Canaan man found dead after ATV crash on Sibley Pond
CANAAN, Maine — Game wardens are investigating after a Canaan man was found dead following an all-terrain vehicle crash on Sibley Pond Sunday night. Thomas Sousa, 50, was found dead around 11 p.m. underneath his ATV on the southern end of Sibley Pond, according to Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
This Tiny Central Maine Restaurant Is A Ramen Lover’s Paradise
Over the last few years, we have really seen a "ramen revolution" here in the United States. The Japanese noodle soup has gone from being dirt cheap sustenance for college kids and others living on a budget, to being a real culinary experience. Now, some of the best restaurants in...
Spectacular Laser Lights Show Coming to Maine in May 2023
Even though laser light shows have been around for years (just ask any Pink Floyd fan), the concept really made a comeback during the pandemic. It makes sense... As they typically operate as a drive-in event, they allowed for social distancing. Even though, for the most part, we have put...
wabi.tv
Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor. According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city. They...
wabi.tv
Old Town couple will celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary on Valentine’s Day
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Love is in the air on Valentine’s Day for many folks. But, for one Old Town couple, it means something even more. Hazen, also known as “Red” and his wife, Eleanor Bagley will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on this Valentine’s Day.
foxbangor.com
The Search for Graham Lacher Continues
BANGOR -- Concerned community members are still on the lookout for a man that has been missing since June. Tammy Lacher Scully has still not given up on the search for her son graham Lacher and has actually begun to implement unconventional methods to find him. Back in June of...
Multiple police agencies respond to an incident in Brewer Sunday afternoon
BREWER, Maine — Multiple police agencies responded to a call at a residential neighborhood in Brewer on Sunday afternoon. Maine State Police, officers with the Brewer Police Department, and fire officials were gathered near a residential home located on Union Street. Brewer's Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt said there...
WGME
Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals
(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
Miracle Rescue: Maine Dog Lost in the Woods for 42 Days Faced -20 Degree Temps
No pet owner wants to feel the anxiety of realizing that your beloved friend and family member has gone missing. That anxiety is compounded when a pet is lost during a stretch of weather that seems unsurvivable. But that anxiety was felt by a woman in Madison, Maine, in January, as her adored 7-year-old German Shepherd named Leigha went missing.
Here’s Why We Think Central Maine Smells Absolutely Horrendous This Morning
Augusta Fire has responded to a few calls this morning related to an odor, this odor is coming from north of the city. Do not hesitate to call if you feel you have a propane or natural gas leak as we will continue to investigate. The investigation into the source is ongoing but is not related to anything in our city. Thank you.
