localsportsjournal.com
Ravenna cruises past Hesperia in Friday night hoops action
Ravenna had a bit of a slow start, but hit its stride in the second quarter on Friday night. The end result was a 45-20 West Michigan Conference Rivers victory over Hesperia in girls’ basketball action. Both teams struggled offensively during the opening eight minutes. Hesperia got out to...
localsportsjournal.com
Newaygo County Connection comes up big in Lady Jayhawk victory
The Newaygo County Connection sparked the Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks to a 70-51 victory over Alpena Community College on Saturday. Emmerson Goodin and Kayla Fisk, from Newaygo High School and Calla Miller from Fremont came through in a big way in the victory. “We played well in spurts,” said...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Risers snakebitten at home in 8-7 loss to Iowa Demon Hawks
There is just no doubt about it, the Muskegon Risers are snakebitten this season. The team once again could not find a break in an 8-7 loss to visiting Iowa at Trinity Health Arena on Saturday. Muskegon had its chances to win, but three-straight Demon Hawk goals in the second...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall’s Graycen Shepherd signs with Northern Michigan University
Whitehall football standout Graycen Shepherd recently signed his national letter of intent to continue his career at Northern Michigan University in Marquette. Last season, Shepherd helped lead Whitehall to an 11-1 record, a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division title and a district championship. Shepherd was named First Team All-Conference, First Team All-Area and was selected to the Muskegon Area Dream Team.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Catholic falls to Wellspring Prep in league action
The Muskegon Catholic Crusaders had late-game opportunities to take the lead, but fell just short, 53-49, on Friday night. “We had several chances to take the lead with under 3 minutes left in the game and couldn’t capitalize,” MCC coach Rob Recknagel said. The Crusaders got off to...
localsportsjournal.com
Holton hangs on for conference win over Shelby
A strong start pushed the Holton girls’ basketball team to a 44-37 victory Friday night over visiting Shelby in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. The victory extended the Red Devils’ winning streak to four straight. The Red Devils powered out of the gates, exploding for an 11-1...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Big Reds remain perfect in OK-Green play, Briggs hits for 22
The battle of the top two teams in the OK-Green Conference was captured by the Muskegon Big Reds on Friday night. Jordan Briggs scored a game-high 22 points and led the Big Reds to a 60-47 win over Zeeland West in a game played at Potter-Redmond Gymnasium. Briggs carried the...
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawk men fall to Alpena Community College
The Muskegon Community College men got off to a slow start on Saturday and never caught up in a 68-57 loss to Alpena Community College. The MCCAA game was played in Alpena. The result means the teams split the season series. The Jayhawks once again went with a big lineup...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores boys fall to Grand Rapids Union
The Mona Shores Sailors got off to a slow start on Friday evening against Grand Rapids Union in both halves and it cost them dearly in a 67-51 loss. The OK-Green matchup was played at Mona Shores. The Sailors found themselves in a hole they couldn’t dig out of by...
localsportsjournal.com
Five Whitehall grapplers claim individual titles at district wrestling meet
WHITEHALL – — The host Whitehall Vikings had five wrestlers claim district titles on Saturday. Vikings Ryan Goodrich (165), Wyatt Jenkins (175), Jackson Cook (215), Shane Cook (285) and Caden Varela (126) all claimed top spots. The Division 3 Individual Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Whitehall. The Montague...
localsportsjournal.com
Cold shooting costs Spring Lake boys in loss to the Holland Christian
The Spring Lake boys had a tough night shooting and lost a hard-fought OK Conference-Blue contest to Holland Christian on Friday, 43-33. The game was close throughout until the Maroons pulled away down the stretch, The Lakers were doomed with cold shooting throughout the game. The Lakers made 12-of-38 shots from the field and 6-of-13 free throws. The 33 points scored was a season low and 20 points below their 55 point average.
localsportsjournal.com
Grant posts Senior Night victory over Chippewa Hills
Grant celebrated Senior Night by cruising past Chippewa Hills, 65-23, in a Central State Activities Association matchup. Grant raced out to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter and extended that lead to 30-11 by halftime. The Tigers outscored Chippewa Hills 24-2 in the third period and 11-10 in the...
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport’s offense struggles in loss to Coopersville
The Fruitport Trojans were plagued by offensive woes on Friday night and suffered a 48-33 loss to the visiting Coopersville Broncos. Coopersville led 10-3 after one quarter and 18-12 at the half. By the end of the third quarter, the Broncos had a double-digit lead at 39-22. “Credit to Coopersville...
localsportsjournal.com
Passion for hockey runs very deep for the Habetler brothers
The consensus amongst players and coaches at Mona Shores High School is that Habetler brothers, TJ, Isaac and Eli, share the same last name, each call Tom and Sarah dad and mom, and possess an undying passion for hockey. And that’s where the similarities end. “You got TJ and...
localsportsjournal.com
Strong second, third quarters lift Mona Shores to a victory over GR Union
The visiting Mona Shores Sailors posted a league victory on Friday night with a 49-30 win over Grand Rapids Union. Mona Shores outscored Union 31-15 in the middle two quarters and took control of the game. Khaleeya Cook was the lone Sailor in double figures with 13 points. Katie Phillips...
Late-week snowstorm agreed on by 3 best models, see where snow should fall
A classic storm track of a solid snow is what we will be tracking in Michigan weather this week. Let’s look at where the accumulating snow is projected to fall as of now. I look at two weather computer models and a few variations of those models for a snow forecast three to four days in the future.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 021123
Some sunny weather is leading to higher than normal temperatures in West Michigan. (Feb. 11, 2023) Hudsonville thrift store to select huyer for the …. Hudsonville thrift store to select huyer for the "Kitty" sweater. Local artist thanks healthcare workers through short …. Local artist thanks healthcare workers through short...
WOOD
Vigil held for Wyoming mother killed in crash
A West Michigan family is pleading for a driver to come forward after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing a street in Wyoming. (Feb. 11, 2023) A West Michigan family is pleading for a driver to come forward after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing a street in Wyoming. (Feb. 11, 2023)
wgvunews.org
Former Muskegon Heights basketball coach faces years in prison after inappropriate relationship with a student
A former Muskegon Heights Public School faculty member is facing 15 years in prison for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. 32-year-old Zolton Vines is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct, after admitting he had intercourse with a 15-year-old middle school student while working at Muskegon Heights schools.
A roundabout project is coming to this small West Michigan community
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A $6 million roundabout project is expected to make a five-street area in a city of about 5,200 people easier and safer to navigate once completed. The roundabout is planned to be constructed at the intersection of M-89 and M-40.
