ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

When is a forward pass not a forward pass? It’s all about relative velocity

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186Laz_0kilhkQl00
Scotland’s Ben White passes the ball during the Six Nations match against England at Twickenham.

Rugby union is complex and tactical. Thankfully not everyone needs to understand the intricacies of scrummaging technique, or be in total command of the laws around the breakdown, to fully enjoy the spectacle.

Mercifully, too, there are some aspects of the game that remain pleasingly straightforward. A try is touched down behind the try-line, a conversion has to be kicked between the sticks, and a pass from the hands of one player to another must go backwards to be legal. Right? Wrong, judging by the denouement of the Calcutta Cup thriller at Twickenham last Saturday.

Hunting what proved to be the decisive try, Gregor Townsend’s Scotland team attacked down their right wing, before swiftly switching the ball from right touchline to left, “coast to coast”, through the hands.

Duhan van der Merwe applied a powerful finishing touch to a magnificent attacking move, his second world-class score of the match, ensuring Steve Borthwick’s reign as England head coach got off to an unsatisfactory start.

Around the country of England, though, supporters were yelling at their TV screens: did their eyes deceive them? Surely Matt Fagerson’s pass to his teammate Van der Merwe, lurking on the wing, had gone forward?

The answer was that indeed it had, by one measure, although not the one that actually – mostly – matters when officials apply Law 11, concerning the “Knock on or throw forward”. Fagerson released the ball almost exactly on England’s 22, and Van der Merwe caught it a couple of metres in front of that point, judging by the pitch markings.

The deciding factor as to the legality of a pass, as the referee Wayne Barnes explained on World Rugby’s website during the last World Cup, is the direction of the ball from the hands, rather than the position of passer relative to receiver. “It’s not about the direction that the ball eventually ends up, it’s about the direction it’s travelling in as it leaves the hands,” Barnes said.

It comes down to something called relative velocity. The momentum of a player moving forward will also take the ball forward, even if the pass leaves their hands going backwards. The case of Fagerson’s try-creating pass to Van der Merwe was complicated by the camera angle, which did not conclusively demonstrate the ball going backwards out of the back-rower’s hands.

The referee was well positioned to judge, though, keeping up with the play, adjacent to England’s 22. There is a certain amount of leeway in the interpretation and application of the law, which is the sane way for any sport to conduct itself, compared with, for example, the manner in which the VAR frequently intervenes in Association football.

Sign up to The Breakdown

Free weekly newsletter

The latest rugby union news and analysis, plus all the week's action reviewed

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Room for manoeuvre guarantees room for confusion, though, and nowhere in the laws of the game is this real-world application (taking into account relative velocity) even mentioned. “A player must not intentionally throw or pass the ball forward,” reads the law, with the specific definition of ‘forward’ being “towards the opposition’s dead-ball line”.

It is possible to argue, then, that the reality of the law’s application has little to do with the law as it is written. It is also possible to argue that it doesn’t matter very much. Forward passes are allowed, in effect, if it is a player’s momentum that causes the ball to drift through the air towards the opposition’s try-line.

As the second round of Six Nations matches approaches, then, what’s the answer? It’s entirely obvious. To avoid any confusion players must do as Van der Merwe did in the first half at Twickenham, and negate the need for passing at all.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

We whose ancestors owned slaves want to make amends – but nations must also pay their due

What do you do when you discover your family got rich through slavery? For Laura Trevelyan, the BBC correspondent whose ancestors owned more than 1,000 enslaved people in Grenada, the answer was simple. She and her family started discussions with people on the island, and now she has given £100,000 towards an economic development fund. The Trevelyans will apologise formally for the lives ruined and wasted by their ancestors’ greed.
The Guardian

Zelenskiy steps up jets lobbying – but are RAF Typhoons what Ukraine needs?

Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s call this week for “powerful English planes” was something of a surprise. The demand for western fast jets may have been predictable, but not the apparent request for Typhoons, the workhorse fighter of an increasingly stretched RAF. Prior to the president’s attention-grabbing European trip, Ukrainian...
The Guardian

NRLW salary cap set to swell to $1.5m in 2027 under historic new CBA

The NRL is set to expand the women’s league again in 2025, with the framework finally in place for the next five years of the competition. The league and players’ union are finally close to peace on the women’s game after lengthy meetings last week, with this year’s expanded 10-team NRLW competition to begin on about 21 July.
The Guardian

This glorious portrait is too precious a treasure to be lost from our shores for ever

The fate of Joshua Reynolds’s Portrait of Omai, one of the greatest British portraits ever painted and the country’s first grand portrayal of a non-white subject, hangs in the balance. If this astonishing work is lost abroad – as it may well be – once a government-imposed export bar runs out next month, it will leave more than an empty space on the wall of the National Portrait Gallery, which is running a last-ditch fundraising campaign to acquire it.
The Guardian

The BBC’s Steve Rosenberg: ‘The increasing aggression in Russia worries me – it could get bumpy’

Steve Rosenberg, the BBC’s Russia editor, grew up in Chingford in east London. After studying Russian at Leeds University he moved to Moscow, where he taught English. He worked for CBS News as a translator, producer and reporter on the war in Chechnya before joining the BBC in 2003, initially as its Moscow correspondent. He’s a talented pianist and regularly posts musical updates on Twitter.
The Guardian

‘Have we no dignity left?’: the Turkish town forced to dig itself out from the rubble

For 60 hours, Barış Yapar tried to dig his grandparents’ bodies out from under the rubble of their own home. With his parents, Habip and Sevcan, the 27-year-old clinical psychology student tried in vain to extract the corpses. It was desperate work. It took two full days following Monday’s devastating twin earthquake before Turkey’s official disaster relief agency reached the town of Samandağ near the Syrian border; when they finally arrived, the small number of rescuers were stretched thin.
The Guardian

The Guardian

571K+
Followers
132K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy