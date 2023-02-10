ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain increases through Saturday

By Leigh Spann
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s r a warm, breezy and humid day, at least by February standards. Highs reach the low to mid 80s across Tampa Bay.

Most of the day will be dry, but a few showers form, especially inland late this afternoon. The rain chance goes up to 30%. A few showers are possible overnight as a front approaches the area.

That front brings a 60% chance of showers and storms Saturday. Some storms may produce strong wind as well.

Highs reach the mid 70s Saturday with the showers and storms, but the cold front passes Saturday night. It clears out quickly Sunday morning as cooler air arrives. Highs only reach the mid 60s with a chilly breeze all day.

It’s still cool Monday, but we warm up quickly again next week, and we’re back to near 80 by Wednesday.

