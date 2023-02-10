Caps’ Stadium Series game will channel college football atmosphere originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. College football, meet professional hockey. The NHL has unveiled a rendering of the college football gameday vibe for the league’s 2023 Stadium Series game between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes. Taking place on Feb. 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh (the home stadium for NC State’s football team), the game will be littered with nods to college football, the history of the Hurricanes, and more.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO