ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

BYU crashes against the Waves, 92-80

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHFbP_0kilclUX00

MALIBU, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – It has been a rough season for the BYU basketball team, but the Cougars may have hit a low point losing to the Pepperdine Waves Thursday night in Malibu, 92-80.

Pepperdine lost its first ten West Coast Conference games, but has now won two in a row after a stunning upset over the Cougars.

Pepperdine used a 24-6 run in the first and second half, and never looked back.

Jevon Porter scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Waves, while Houston Mallette added 22 points and three steals for Pepperdine (9-17, 2-10 West Coast Conference). Jan Zidek scored 14.

Fousseyni Traore led the Cougars (16-11, 6-6) with 19 points and six rebounds. Gideon George added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Dallin Hall also had 12 points.

Traore’s double-double leads BYU past Pacific, 81-66

Gideon George added 13 points and three assists for the Cougars, while Dallin Hall and Rudi Williams also reached double figures with 12 and 10 respectively.

BYU set up shop in the paint early as Traore and George exchanged scores in a tightly contested opening 10 minutes that saw four ties and eight lead changes. The Cougars clawed open a game-high 9-point lead at 34-25 following driving lay-ins from Hall and Jaxson Robinson along with a turnaround jumper from George.

The Waves would not go out and responded right away with a 10-0 run to go up 35-34. Robinson and Traore scored in the waning moments of the half to keep the game a 41-40 Pepperdine lead at the break.

Pepperdine returned from the locker room to build on its late first half run. The Waves struck from distance and in the paint for back-to-back 3-point plays to go up 49-40. BYU continued to fight back with George commanding the Cougar offense in the paint and Rudi Williams providing much-needed scores off the bench.

With ten minutes to play, the Cougars were down just a possession after consecutive makes from Williams and Traore. The Waves responded with a 7-2 run to go up 67-60. Traore and Robinson brought BYU back to a 72-71 deficit after Robinson drove and scored off the wing with a resounding one-hand slam dunk.

BYU exacts some revenge against LMU, 89-61

The Waves had one more response in them and rattled off a game-closing 20-9 run with a flurry of 3-pointers, fast-break lay-ins and timely rebounds.

Pepperdine outrebounded BYU 32-28 while the Cougars held the edge in free-throw shooting (18-of-23) and point in the paint (42-34). The Waves recorded 22 assists on 33 field goals while BYU put up nine assists on 29 field goals. Pepperdine’s Jevon Porter (30 points) and Houston Mallette (22 points) dominated the Waves’ box score.

The Cougars continue their road trip with a visit to No. 16 Gonzaga at the McCarthy Athletic Center on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

BYU comes up short against #16 Gonzaga, 88-81

SPOKANE, Wash. (ABC4 Sports) – For the second time this season, BYU could not hold a second half lead, and loses to Gonzaga. Julian Strawther scored 26 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:10 remaining, and No. 16 Gonzaga rallied to beat BYU 88-81 on Saturday night. Drew Timme added 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Utah Valley knocks off SUU to stay in first place

OREM, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Le’Tre Darthard scored a career-high 31 points and Tim Fuller  added a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double to lead Utah Valley to an 90-83 win over in-state WAC rival Southern Utah on Saturday night at the UCCU Center.  Utah Valley improves to 20-6 overall and stay atop the WAC standings with an 11-2 record. […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

Runnin’ Utes cruise to 73-62 win over Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Branden Carlson and Marco Anthony scored 17 points apiece and Utah cruised to a 73-62 victory over Colorado on Saturday night. Carlson sank 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Utes (17-9, 10-5 Pac-12 Conference). He added four rebounds and blocked three shots. Anthony hit 6 of 13 shots with […]
BOULDER, CO
ABC4

#7 Utes cruise past Washington, 92-69

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Gianna Kneepkens hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead No. 7 Utah to a 92-69 victory over Washington on Friday night. Kneepkens added a team-high six assists for the Utes (21-2, 11-2 Pac-12), who shot 51% from the field and made 16 3-pointers overall. Alissa Pili finished […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Jazz lose for fourth time in last five games, 126-120

NEW YORK (ABC4 Sports) – After a thrilling come from behind win Friday night at Toronto, the Utah Jazz ran out of gas Saturday night against the New York Knicks. Jalen Brunson scored 22 of his 38 points in the first half, Josh Hart had 11 points off the bench in his Knicks debut and New York outlasted […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utes improve to 22-2 with win over Washington State

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah women’s basketball keeps right on rolling. Alissa Pili scored 15 points and Gianna Kneepkens had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 7 Utah to a 73-59 victory over Washington State on Sunday. Jenna Johnson added 14 points and seven boards for Utah, while Daisa Young […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Jazz get trounced by Minnesota, 143-118

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Having just learned they were losing Mike Conley, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt 45 minutes before tip-off, it was understandable how the Jazz didn’t bring its A-game to the floor Wednesday night against Minnesota. But they probably weren’t expecting their biggest home blowout of the season. Anthony Edwards scored […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Zanik says Jazz have ‘endless possibilities’ to upgrade roster

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik addressed the media Friday for the first time since the Jazz traded Mike Conley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Nickeil-Alexander Walker for a 2027 first round draft pick, two bench players and former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook. While most NBA experts expect the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Jazz rally in fourth quarter to beat Toronto, 122-116

TORONTO (ABC4 Sports) – On the heels of its worst home loss of the season and a massive three-team trade that saw the Jazz lose its floor leader in Mike Conley, it seemed like a double-digit fourth quarter comeback comeback on the road would be unlikely. But that is just what happened Friday night in […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Lauri Markkanen named All-Star Game starter

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Lauri Markkanen won’t just be playing in his first NBA All-Star Game, he is going to be a starter. With the injury to New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, Markkanen has been elevated to the starting lineup for the All-Star Game at Vivint Arena on February 19th. “Extremely happy,” […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Jazz trade Mike Conley in 3-team deal

SALT LAKE CITY – The day before the NBA trade deadline, and the Utah Jazz have made a major deal. The Jazz will send Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley to the Los Angeles Lakers. In exchange, the Jazz receive Russell Westbrook from the Lakers along […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy