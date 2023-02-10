Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Adtech joint venture by European telcos DK, Orange, Telefonica, Vodafone not a competition concern, finds EU
The Commission concluded the transaction between the carriers to create a JV would raise no competition concerns. However its press release is careful to note that the competition sign-off does not mean the project will pass muster with the EU’s data protection regulators, writing: “During its investigation, the Commission has been in contact with data protection authorities. Data protection rules are fully applicable, irrespective of the merger clearance.”
TechCrunch
Transit tech company Via raises $110M at $3.5B valuation
Via intends to use the funds to further its vision of being “able to provide every city in the world access to this end-to-end digital infrastructure, where they can plan, operate, analyze and continue to optimize their transit networks across every vertical in that transit network,” Daniel Ramot, Via’s CEO and co-founder, told TechCrunch.
Quartz
African tech startup funding reaches new record
Disrupt Africa released its annual African Tech Startups Funding report showing that for the first time ever tech funding on the continent has passed the $3 billion mark. While this might not be as big a leap as in 2021, when the sector passed both the $1 billion and $2 billion mark, it’s a sign of continuous investors’ confidence in the sector’s opportunities.
TechCrunch
Highbeam secures $10M loan to provide credit, spend monitoring and more to e-commerce retailers
Co-founders Samir Shergill (previously at Microsoft, McKinsey and AppNexus) and Gautam Gupta (formerly of Shopify, Venmo and Alloy) spent years working with e-commerce firms to help them scale. Together, they arrived at the conclusion that while online brands have been built to maximize revenue growth, aided by a surge in tech and marketing solutions, e-commerce is inherently capital-intensive and low-margin. The missing link to building a sustainable business, they believed, was effective cash management and responsible credit utilization.
TechCrunch
Ford to build $3.5B LFP battery factory using China tech
The factory, which will be located in Marshall, Michigan, will not make nickel manganese cobalt (NMC), a technology that is in its current EVs. Ford said it is working with Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., known as CATL, confirming previous coverage. Under the arrangement, Ford’s wholly owned subsidiary would manufacture the battery cells using LFP battery cell knowledge and services provided by CATL.
TechCrunch
Uber and Lyft earnings diverge, a self-driving truck roadblock emerges and Redwood Materials lands a big one
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. No lengthy lead-in this week. There is simply too much to recap. So let’s get right to it this week. Onward!. You can...
TechCrunch
India’s InsuranceDekho raises $150 million despite market slump
Goldman Sachs Asset Management and TVS Capital co-led the 13-year-old startup’s Series A funding round, they said. The round includes some debt — about $40 million — but its executives said that more than a half of the raise was against equity. The Series A funding values...
TechCrunch
Cleantech Qotto embarks on growth plan backed by $8M funding
The Off-Grid Energy Access Fund (FEI-OGEF), Cordaid and Qotto’s existing investors also participated in the round. Qotto told TechCrunch it plans to scale in existing markets, and expand to Ivory Coast where it is set to begin operations by next month. Founded in 2016, Qotto designs and distributes standalone...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch Disrupt returns this September
Early action deserves to be rewarded. Buy a super early-bird pass now, and you’ll save up to $1,000 on select passes. In the current economy, saving that kind of cash — while investing in your own education, creating opportunities and making connections to help you build and thrive — is a smart, budget-friendly decision.
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: AI apps, Bing hits the Top Charts, Google and Mozilla test non-WebKit browsers
The app economy in 2023 hit a few snags, as consumer spending last year dropped for the first time by 2% to $167 billion, according to data.ai’s “State of Mobile” report. However, downloads are continuing to grow, up 11% year-over-year in 2022 to reach 255 billion. Consumers are also spending more time in mobile apps than ever before. On Android devices alone, hours spent in 2022 grew 9%, reaching 4.1 trillion.
Motley Fool
Freeport-McMoran Could Be Concealing a Secret Weapon: Could This Be a Major Opportunity for Investors?
The price of molybdenum has soared in 2023 -- great news for Freeport-McMoRan, the world's largest producer. While the current molybdenum price may be unsustainable, the spike is indicative of the tightness in markets like copper and molybdenum. Molybdenum is a byproduct of copper, so if it's getting harder to...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Generative AI search engine NeevaAI rolls out subscription service to more countries
Helloooooo, Crunchers! It’s Monday, and it’s time for premature lovers to celebrate Valentine’s Day (it’s tomorrow, you eager lovebirds). Lots of fun things are coming down the pike here at TC Towers: TechCrunch Disrupt is back in September, so now’s the time to grab the super-early-bird tickets at a ludicrous discount.
TechCrunch
AI is coming to your Bing and Google searches, Apple’s M2 chip and Super Bowl streaming
And now, let’s get on with this week in AI — I mean, this week in tech news. Microsoft and AI: This week at a press event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that “it’s a new day for search.” He was referring to the company’s integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 into Bing, its 13-year-old search engine. The hope, say the folks in Redmond, is that the integration will help Bing better compete with Google. Downloads of the app jumped 10x after the AI news broke since Microsoft promises priority access to the new Bing to those who have it installed. Wanna get more in-depth? Check out Frederic’s hands-on with the search engine.
ABC News
In Kenya, an electric transport plan for clean air, climate
NAIROBI, Kenya -- On the packed streets of Nairobi, Cyrus Kariuki is one of a growing number of bikers zooming through traffic on an electric motorbike, reaping the benefits of cheaper transport, cleaner air and limiting planet-warming emissions in the process. “Each month one doesn’t have to be burdened by...
CoinDesk
Algorand Foundation CEO: SEC’s Crypto Crackdown Highlights Lack of Regulatory Clarity
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Had the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) laid out clear guidelines, centralized crypto exchange Kraken and its staking-as-a-service platform could have been within the purview of the regulatory agency, saidStaci Warden, CEO of the Algorand Foundation.
CNBC
Shares of Palantir pop as it reports first profitable quarter
Shares of Palantir popped in extended trading Monday after the company released fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates on top and bottom lines. The company also reported its first quarter of positive GAAP income at $31 million. "With this result, Palantir is profitable," CEO Alex Karp said in the release....
TechCrunch
Writer deploys home-cooked large language models to power up enterprise copy
The company lets customers fine-tune these models on their own content and style guides, from which point forward the AI can write, help write or edit copy so that it meets internal standards. More than just catching typos and recommending the preferred word, Writer’s new models can evaluate style and write content themselves, even doing a bit of fact-checking when they’re done.
TechCrunch
Meta is reportedly planning a fresh round of layoffs
The lack of clarity has resulted in staff noting that not much work is getting done, as managers have been unable to plan ahead, the report says. Certain budgets that would normally be finalized by the end of the year still haven’t been finalized, and decisions that would usually take days to be signed off on are now taking a month in some cases.
TechCrunch
A decade of fintech failures: 4 innovations that didn’t live up to the hype
But lost in all of the celebration of success and the billions of dollars in venture capital funding are the ideas that did not succeed. Over the last decade, many once-promising innovations failed and did not live up to expectations. It is important to not just celebrate success but also to learn the lessons from failure.
TechCrunch
Is this the end of the BNPL boom?
Citing economic turbulence, Affirm announced last week that it was reducing its staff by 19% and shutting down its crypto unit. It also missed analysts’ estimates on revenue and earnings; Affirm’s stock plunged on the news, lowering its valuation to under $3.7 billion. (When it went public in 2021, its valuation was $12 billion.) Swedish BNPL giant Klarna has also taken a massive hit to its valuation, coming in at $6.7 billion in July, down 85% from June 2021.
