TechCrunch

BuuPass raises $1.3M to scale mobility sector digitization in Africa

Looking to bridge the gap, booking platforms are emerging in the space, including BuuPass, which is actively looking to promote order in the highly fragmented sector by helping operators to digitize their operations. The company, which was founded in Kenya seven years ago, plans to first scale in Kenya and...
INDIANA STATE
TechCrunch

India’s InsuranceDekho raises $150 million despite market slump

Goldman Sachs Asset Management and TVS Capital co-led the 13-year-old startup’s Series A funding round, they said. The round includes some debt — about $40 million — but its executives said that more than a half of the raise was against equity. The Series A funding values...
TechCrunch

Startup pledges to ‘deliver a cup of coffee’s worth of energy in just three sprays’

Draper Associates led the investment and was joined by Midnight Venture Partners and Cartograph Ventures. The new capital gives VAE Labs an $8.5 million post-money valuation, according to co-founder Orri Bogdan. Bogdan, Chaim Weinerman and Mohand Khouider, based out of Canada, created VAE Energy Spray a few years ago. Bogdan...
TechCrunch

Highbeam secures $10M loan to provide credit, spend monitoring and more to e-commerce retailers

Co-founders Samir Shergill (previously at Microsoft, McKinsey and AppNexus) and Gautam Gupta (formerly of Shopify, Venmo and Alloy) spent years working with e-commerce firms to help them scale. Together, they arrived at the conclusion that while online brands have been built to maximize revenue growth, aided by a surge in tech and marketing solutions, e-commerce is inherently capital-intensive and low-margin. The missing link to building a sustainable business, they believed, was effective cash management and responsible credit utilization.
TechCrunch

Adtech joint venture by European telcos DK, Orange, Telefonica, Vodafone not a competition concern, finds EU

The Commission concluded the transaction between the carriers to create a JV would raise no competition concerns. However its press release is careful to note that the competition sign-off does not mean the project will pass muster with the EU’s data protection regulators, writing: “During its investigation, the Commission has been in contact with data protection authorities. Data protection rules are fully applicable, irrespective of the merger clearance.”
Fortune

Why your company may soon be hiring an ‘ESG controller’

Some major companies aren’t waiting until the passage of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s proposed climate-risk disclosure rule to add the right finance talent for ESG reporting. They’re creating new roles. Regarding ESG (environmental, social, and governance), I conducted a job search on LinkedIn under “ESG...
TechCrunch

Two-year-old Zeekr raises $750M at $13B valuation

The news comes just two months after Zeekr said it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the U.S. At the time, Reuters reported that the electric carmaker was seeking over $1 billion in proceeds at a valuation of more than $10 billion. TechCrunch has reached out to Zeekr regarding its IPO status.
TechCrunch

AI comes to expense reports

Hello, and welcome back. We finally got our power restored after the ice storm and I’m feeling better after coming down with a cold — but since I’m still not operating at full capacity, this newsletter will be a bit abbreviated. Rebrands are not uncommon in the...
US News and World Report

Analysis-Biotech IPOs to Bloom With Spotlight on Startups With Human Trial Data

(Reuters) - Initial public offerings by small private biotech companies are poised to stage a comeback later in 2023 as the pace of interest rate hikes slows, but tougher economic conditions will make investors more inclined to pick firms which have drugs in human trials. Globally, IPOs across all sectors...
TechCrunch

Caldera raises $9M from two rounds led by Sequoia and Dragonfly Capital

Caldera, a no-code web3 infrastructure platform, raised $9 million across two rounds, its co-founder, Matt Katz, exclusively told TechCrunch. The startup was founded in March 2022 by Katz and Parker Jou, CTO of Caldera, in an effort to simplify the process of creating app-specific blockchains so builders can create layer-2 blockchains in the span of hours, opposed to months or years, the team said.
TechCrunch

Writer deploys home-cooked large language models to power up enterprise copy

The company lets customers fine-tune these models on their own content and style guides, from which point forward the AI can write, help write or edit copy so that it meets internal standards. More than just catching typos and recommending the preferred word, Writer’s new models can evaluate style and write content themselves, even doing a bit of fact-checking when they’re done.
TechCrunch

Ford to build $3.5B LFP battery factory using China tech

The factory, which will be located in Marshall, Michigan, will not make nickel manganese cobalt (NMC), a technology that is in its current EVs. Ford said it is working with Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., known as CATL, confirming previous coverage. Under the arrangement, Ford’s wholly owned subsidiary would manufacture the battery cells using LFP battery cell knowledge and services provided by CATL.
MARSHALL, MI
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Amazon, Microsoft, or Alphabet?

Amazon Web Services has a significant market share lead. An internal estimate within Alphabet predicts it's closer to Microsoft than many think. Microsoft doesn't report its Azure operating margin, so investors don't know how much it makes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...

