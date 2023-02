CNN

Last year's Keystone Pipeline shutdown was due to bending stress on a pipe and a weld flaw, company says By Aya ElamroussiJoe Sutton, 6 days ago

By Aya ElamroussiJoe Sutton, 6 days ago

A leak of nearly 13,000 barrels of crude oil from the Keystone Pipeline near the Kansas-Nebraska border last year was caused by a flawed weld ...