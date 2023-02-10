ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Mook Mat Club had 5 state placers in Redmond recently


The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 3 days ago



Mook Mat Club had 5 state placers in Redmond.

Olivia Niemi - 1st place, Lizzy Niemi - 3rd place , Grant Rieger - 4th place , Nik Reidt - 5th place , Jaxson Hopkes - 5th place, Coaches Michael Lummus, Kyle Sukanen, and Chad Allen.



The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
