Toyota Crowned Best-Selling Automaker In 2022 With Nearly 10.5 Million Cars
Despite supply bottlenecks that hampered production and consequently impacted sales, Toyota managed to defend its title as the best-selling car manufacturer in 2022. The final numbers are in, showing the Japanese automaker shipped 10,483,024 vehicles to customers from all over the world. The total – which is down by 0.1 percent compared to 2021 – includes deliveries made by subsidiaries Daihatsu as well as commercial vehicle manufacturer Hino.
Toyota Is No. 1
Toyota was the number-one car company in the world again in 2022, beating Volkswagen and American automakers.
Tesla "Most Profound AI Company" In the World
We have heard from Cathie Wood, who is a top investor in Tesla saying that Tesla is the most profound AI company in the world. Tesla is the most profound AI company out there, according to Cathie Wood. Why have growth companies gone up in value this year? Cathie Wood thinks the biggest reason is that interest rates are slowing and inflation is coming down. The most contributing factor to this was inflation and high interest rates.
Is The US Public Charging Situation Ruining Electric Cars?
Marques Brownlee, otherwise known as MKBHD, put together this video with a story to tell, and it's a story that will likely hit home for anyone who's had some experience charging an electric car. The premise is that the electric car charging experience is really just as important as the EV itself, and the public EV charging infrastructure in the US needs plenty of help, as it's "ruining electric cars."
Ford Electric Crossover Tries To Hide Boxy Design In New Spy Photos
Ford is preparing to launch a new electric crossover in Europe. It’s part of the company’s efforts to transition its lineup on the continent to only electric vehicles by the end of the decade. The new photos capture the stubby crossover up close and testing in public for the first time.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Recall alert: More than 65,000 Honda, Kia, Volkswagen vehicles are under recalls, warnings
Vehicles are being recalled over battery issues, fuel issues and faulty airbags.
Weekly Recalls: Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Nissan, Porsche, Volkswagen
Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Fit and 2019-2022 HR-V vehicles. The rearview camera image may not display when the engine is started with a key, due to a design error in the audio display power circuit. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility."
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Semiconductor Stocks Could Rally Huge in 2023: 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Favorites With Big Dividends
With the industry poised to rebound from last year's tumble, these seven top semiconductor stocks offer solid upside potential and dividends of up to 6%, and they are rated Buy by Wall Street analysts as well.
Tesla owners reveal the best and worst features of their cars, and what they really think of Elon Musk
More than a dozen Tesla owners revealed the things they like and dislike most about their cars and their thoughts on the divisive CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla Quietly Made a Game-Changing Shift in Production and Delivery
With Tesla vehicles' current price cuts and slight price increases I think something very important is happening, which is very important to note. What's happening behind Tesla's price cuts and price increases is big and not many people talk about it. I didn't see it either, until one of our viewers on our Torque News Youtube channel mentioned in a comment. Tesla is making a big normalization of its production and delivery process using the price elasticity concept.
Elon Musk Keeps Delaying Tesla's Sought-After FSD Beta Version 11
CEO Elon Musk has been tweeting about Tesla's sought-after Full Self-Driving Capability beta version 11 for what seems like forever. It appears people who own Tesla EVs and follow the whole FSD beta situation have been expecting version 11 forever now, and many seemed almost certain it was coming by the end of 2022, but it has been delayed multiple times since.
Toyota Land Cruiser 70 to stick around despite being nearly 40 years old
Volkswagen sold the original Beetle for 65 years (1938-2003), and while the Land Cruiser 70 is not that old, it's getting up there in age. Having been introduced in 1984, the go-anywhere SUV will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year and will remain on sale in the foreseeable future. The disclosure was made by the company's VP of Sales and Marketing in Australia. Sean Hanley told CarSales "there's no departure of our product plan on 70 Series."
Tesla Powerwall owner earns $574 by participating in California’s VPP program
When Elon Musk posted his Master Plan, Part Deux back in 2016, he highlighted that solar solutions like the Solar Roof and Powerwall could smoothly integrate energy generation and storage. Over the years, Musk has also noted that solar panels are essentially “money printers” if homeowners are able to sell their energy back to the grid.
EV Charging Stations In The US Are Plagued By Reliability Issues: Study
Charging your EV at public stations throughout the United States can sometimes be challenging, to say the least, with stalls that are out of order, software hiccups, and occasional vandalism rendering chargers useless. To put things into perspective, we now have fresh data that paints a dreary picture of the reliability of American public EV charging.
The Chrysler Pacifica is still the best plug-in hybrid minivan on the market
If you're in the market for a battery-electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid, you're increasingly spoiled for choice. Want a two-row BEV SUV? There are plenty of options. Luxury fastbacks? Check. Pickup truck? Ford cannot make the F-150 Lightning fast enough. There's even a fully electric Hummer!. But what of the...
The 15 U.S. cities where home prices are growing the fastest — none are in New York or California
The median price for single-family homes in the U.S. dropped by $19,400 in the last three months of 2022, although prices for the year were up 4% overall, new data reveals. While home-price growth decreased, prices were still elevated in 90% of the 186 metro areas examined by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Of those, almost a fifth had double-digit price increases, primarily in the South.
New Evidence Suggests Toyota Is Building A Century SUV To Compete With The BMW X5
Rumors suggesting that Toyota will soon introduce a Century SUV are gaining traction, with Nikkei Asia(NA) reporting that the automaker will launch its latest range-topper by the end of the year. If you're not aware, the Century nameplate is legendary in luxury car circles and is affixed to Toyota's finest...
