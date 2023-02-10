Effective: 2023-02-13 19:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bogue Chitto River Near Bush. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, The access road upstream of the bridge will flood. The river will leave the main channel on the left bank below the bridge flooding woodlands on either side of Louisiana Highway 21. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Monday the stage was 11.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.2 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO