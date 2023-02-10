ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Tri-City Herald

Top scorers face off in Milwaukee-Boston matchup

Boston Celtics (41-16, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (39-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum, meet when Milwaukee and Boston take the court. Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA averaging 32.4 points per game and Tatum ranks sixth in the league averaging 30.5 points per game.
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

Kyrie Irving Looks Forward to Making Mavs Home Debut

DALLAS — When the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, it'll mark the first time that Kyrie Irving has played a game at the American Airlines Center as a home team member. “A lot of cheers, a lot of love,” Irving said of what he expects...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Sixers Buyout Watch: Orlando Magic Waive Patrick Beverley

The Philadelphia 76ers made their first post-trade deadline move on Monday morning. As expected, the Sixers were active in the buyout market and landed themselves a backup big man in Dewayne Dedmon. With the Dedmon signing, the Sixers fill up their roster. However, they might not have completed building their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Former Miami Heat Center Dewayne Dedmon Expected To Sign With 76ers

Center Dewayne Dedmon appears to have landing in a good spot after being traded by the Miami Heat last week. Dedmon is reportedly on the verge of signing with the Philadelphia 76ers according to ESPN. The Heat traded Dedmon to the San Antonio Spurs, who waived him shortly after. Dedmon...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Victory Saturday Against Orlando Magic

The Miami Heat had their second consecutive fourth-quarter comeback, rallying from 10 down to defeat the Orlando Magic 107-103 in overtime. -Tyler Herro finished with a game-high 23 points on but struggled again at the 3-point line. For the season, he is shooting 36 percent, the second-worst of his career.
MIAMI, FL

