Read full article on original website
Related
Why Rihanna Won’t Be Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
The Grammy winner is headlining the #FentyBowl for other reasons.
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
TMZ.com
A$AP Rocky Partying at the Club After Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show
A$AP Rocky must've been on cloud 9 after Rihanna's Super Bowl performance AND her pregnancy reveal ... because he took to the club to party it up after the big game. The rapper hit up E11EVEN Miami's Big Game Weekend Pop-Up at Maya Nightclub in Scottsdale Sunday night, after the Chiefs took down the Eagles ... clearly in great spirits as the night went on.
TMZ.com
Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce Share Emotional Embrace With Mom On Field At Super Bowl
Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, shared an emotional moment with their mother, Donna, on the field after the Super Bowl ... but for two very different reasons. On Sunday, Travis and Jason became the first set of brothers to ever play against each other in the Super Bowl ... and their mom was there to witness the historic moment.
TMZ.com
Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Hit Up Disneyland With Kids After Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl celebration went from hanging with some Chainsmokers to livin' it up with a mouse ... 'cause the champ and his crew were treated like royalty at Disneyland on Monday -- and TMZ Sports has the video!!. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar and his wife, Brittany, brought...
TMZ.com
Mike Rubin Throws Fanatics Pre-Super Bowl Party, Tons of Celebs Show
Michael Rubin never disappoints, and his party the day before Super Bowl Sunday was no exception. The CEO of Fanatics threw a bash that drew the likes of Travis Scott, Lil Baby, J Balvin and The Chainsmokers ... and the performances were amazing!. It went down at Phoenix's Arizona Biltmore,...
Disappointing photos of Rihanna's halftime show prove you should never have your phone out at a concert
Rihanna brought the house down with her halftime show at Super Bowl, but none of my pictures can prove it.
TMZ.com
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Party With The Chainsmokers After Super Bowl Win
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce turned all the way up after winning the Super Bowl, hitting the stage with The Chainsmokers ... and partying with the group until the wee hours of the morning. The Kansas City Chiefs stars joined the "Closer" crooners at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and...
TODAY.com
Chris Stapleton leaves stadium in tears with Super Bowl 2023 national anthem performance
Chris Stapleton opened up the 2023 Super Bowl with the national anthem, inspiring tears both at the stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and at home. Wearing an all-black ensemble, Stapleton performed “The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12.
TMZ.com
Tubi Super Bowl Commercial Fooled Millions of Fans During Game
The Super Bowl gets some of the best commercials of the year, but one was a little too good ... because it had millions of viewers losing their minds, thinking they were missing the big game!!!. The Tubi commercial aired during Sunday night's big game and if you missed it...
TMZ.com
Shawne Merriman Says 'Bachelor Bowl' Had More Action Than Pro Bowl
Anyone looking to watch hard-hitting football should've tuned in to a dating show instead of the Pro Bowl ... so says ex-NFL star Shawne Merriman, who tells TMZ Sports he was blown away after watching "Bachelor" contestants duke it out on the gridiron. In case you missed it, Lights Out...
TMZ.com
Drake Re-Creates Apollo Theater Performance at Super Bowl Party
Drake hit the stage for a pretty spectacular pre-Super Bowl bash, with a little help from Cardi B. Drake performed at Hanger 1 in Scottsdale Friday night, recreating his show at the Apollo last month in NYC. Several tons of stars were there to watch, including Machine Gun Kelly, Megan...
TMZ.com
Possible Backup Dancers for Rihanna's Halftime Show Trek Across Parking Lot
Rihanna is set to hit the stage during the Superbowl halftime show very shortly -- and you'd think NFL officials would already have her backup dancers inside by now ... you would think. Check out this clip that our photog got about 25 minutes ago -- you see SCORES of...
TMZ.com
Janet Jackson Plans for Grammy Award Scrapped, Bad History with Super Bowl and CBS
The Grammys wanted to honor Janet Jackson in a big way last weekend, but TMZ has learned those talks fizzled after discussions on how to address the way CBS treated Jackson after her infamous Super Bowl Halftime performance. Sources connected to The Grammys tell us ... the Grammys wanted to...
TMZ.com
Darren Waller Says Travis Kelce Will Become G.O.A.T. Tight End, 'He's That Good'
Move over Tony Gonzalez, Gronk and Shannon Sharpe -- Travis Kelce will go down as the greatest tight end EVER ... so says Raiders star Darren Waller, who tells TMZ Sports the Kansas City Chiefs TE is on his way to G.O.A.T. status. Of course, the debate has become a...
TMZ.com
Steve Young Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
Steve Young's looks over the years are hands down the MOST valuable!. Here is a 32-year-old version of the pro footballer with his chiseled game face on full display ... ready to take on the Denver Broncos in SF back in 1994 (left). This was the same year he was named MVP (in addition to 1992) and just a few months before he and his fellow 49ers won the Super Bowl XXIX.
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Hosts Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Kodak Black, GloRilla Inside Super Bowl Stadium
Rick Ross threw a Super Bowl party fit for a king -- with enough room for both his close family members and tons of his famous pals!!!. There were no signs of Rod Wave ... who Rozay invited to his suite ahead of the Big Game but the Bawse managed to attract the likes of Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Yo Gotti, GloRilla, Johnny Dang, Ryan Clark and an iced-out Floyd Mayweather ... who bragged about sipping on alkaline water ahead of his fight with Aaron Chalmers.
TMZ.com
Damar Hamlin Say's He'll 'Change The World' W/ Donation Money
Damar Hamlin has big plans for the millions that were donated to his foundation after his cardiac arrest medical emergency ... telling TMZ Sports he's "gonna change the world." Remember, over 240k contributors showed the Buffalo Bills' safety love in the form of U.S. dollars, donating over $9M to his...
Comments / 0