Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prepare for strong winds on Tuesday morning: NWS warns Southeast California and South Central Nevada, Las Vegas, NVStanleyCalifornia State
Wine Spectator's annual Grand Tour will stop in South Florida featuring over 200 top-rated winesBest of South FloridaHollywood, FL
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Parents worried about outbreak of Norovirus at Las Vegas elementary schoolAmanda MichelleLas Vegas, NV
Man Arrested in 42-Year-Old Las Vegas Cold Case MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Las Vegas, NV
Related
atozsports.com
Latest news confirms suspicion surrounding Aaron Rodgers and his potential next team
The possibility of the Green Bay Packers trading Aaron Rodgers this off-season got really real on Sunday. According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, trade discussions in Green Bay have started….kinda. Fowler reported on Sunday that the New York Jets officially reached out to the Packers to...
Chiefs Cheerleaders Teach Paige Spiranac How to Dance
The golf pro is a guest Super Bowl correspondent with ‘Inside Edition.’
Green Bay Packers look ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers
The future for quarterback Aaron Rodgers is totally up in the air. Will he suit up for the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets or someone else next season? There's still a chance he returns to the Packers, but that's feeling less and less likely. Per a report, Green Bay...
Peyton Manning makes shocking Patrick Mahomes claim
He’s never been shy about sharing his opinions, but now that former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is long retired and co-hosting the ManningCast on ESPN with his brother, Eli, he’s leaned into making some bold declarations about some of the league’s current quarterbacks. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Peyton was asked Read more... The post Peyton Manning makes shocking Patrick Mahomes claim appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Jets All-Pro receiver wants two quarterbacks over Aaron Rodgers with Gang Green
Despite all his talents, and the New York Jets' desperation for a quarterback, not everyone in Gang Green wants Aaron Rodgers to head to East Rutherford.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Kelly Clarkson hilariously roasted Tom Brady with a cover of ‘Since U Been Gone’ at the NFL Honors
Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2023 NFL Honors on Thursday and, as expected, gave fans a performance to remember with a roast of Tom Brady to boot. The singer-songwriter turned television personality became the first woman to host the event and came out firing with some incredible burns in her opening monologue. Given Clarkson’s prestigious singing career, it was no surprise that she’d eventually break out into song during the event.
Yardbarker
Raiders Legend Charles Woodson On Derek Carr Situation: “This Business Gets Everybody At Some Point”
Las Vegas Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson dropped some cold, honest truth this week. The Derek Carr debacle put a black eye on an otherwise underwhelming season. Many players on the roster had remarkable campaigns, but the team ended up with a double-digit loss record. Putting a bow on the season, Carr found himself at home for the last couple of games. While the situation was far from ideal, Woodson believes it was all business with regard to Carr’s benching.
Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos franchise quarterback Russell Wilson will not get special treatment under new head coach Sean Payton. Payton previously stated that private position coaches would not be tolerated under his Broncos regime. Wilson famously works with private quarterback guru Jake Heaps. Heaps enjoyed almost unfettered access to the Broncos’ facility under former head coach Nathaniel Read more... The post Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL rumors: Derek Carr chooses the nuclear option in Saints-Raiders trade talks
Despite some progress in trade talks between the two sides, and in-person meetings between Derek Carr and the Saints, there will be on swap sending the Raiders QB to New Orleans for draft picks. Derek Carr spent 48 hours with Saints brass, but as it turns out, he just wants...
NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors
Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
TMZ.com
Shannon Sharpe Says Broncos Nailed Sean Payton Hire, 'Right Guy For The Job'
Shannon Sharpe says Sean Payton is the perfect fit for the Broncos ... telling TMZ Sports Denver is moving in the right direction with the Super Bowl-winning head coach at the helm. "I think Sean Payton is the right guy for the job," Sharpe said when we spoke to him...
Football World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Super Bowl Bet
NBA legend Charles Barkley will have a lot of money on the line when the Chiefs and Eagles square off this Sunday in the Super Bowl. During a recent conversation with Ernie Johnson, Barkley revealed that he'll put roughly $100,000 on the Eagles. "Probably a hundred thousand." Barkley ...
TMZ.com
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Party With The Chainsmokers After Super Bowl Win
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce turned all the way up after winning the Super Bowl, hitting the stage with The Chainsmokers ... and partying with the group until the wee hours of the morning. The Kansas City Chiefs stars joined the "Closer" crooners at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and...
Yardbarker
Jets in Contact With Packers About Aaron Rodgers Trade
The Jets have officially inquired with the Packers about the availability of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Earlier this weekend, Fowler wrote that New York will "aggressively pursue" Rodgers and that Green Bay's signal-caller is the Jets' "target A until proved otherwise" this offseason. New York is...
Expected Timetable For Aaron Rodgers' Decision on NFL Future is Revealed
Here is the latest news on Aaron Rodgers' future in the NFL.
TMZ.com
Darren Waller Says Travis Kelce Will Become G.O.A.T. Tight End, 'He's That Good'
Move over Tony Gonzalez, Gronk and Shannon Sharpe -- Travis Kelce will go down as the greatest tight end EVER ... so says Raiders star Darren Waller, who tells TMZ Sports the Kansas City Chiefs TE is on his way to G.O.A.T. status. Of course, the debate has become a...
Aaron Rodgers darkness retreat is irking NFL execs: report
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will embark on his four-day "darkness retreat" Monday, where he hopes to see clearly into his NFL future (or retirement). Some NFL execs aren't too keen on it.
Report: Derek Carr to be released by Raiders after refusing trade
When the Raiders signed Derek Carr to an extension prior to last season, they gave him a no-trade clause in his contract. And Carr will be exercising that clause and therefore will be released according to NFL media’s Ian Rapoport. Obviously the Raiders had hoped not to simply let...
TMZ.com
Shawne Merriman Says 'Bachelor Bowl' Had More Action Than Pro Bowl
Anyone looking to watch hard-hitting football should've tuned in to a dating show instead of the Pro Bowl ... so says ex-NFL star Shawne Merriman, who tells TMZ Sports he was blown away after watching "Bachelor" contestants duke it out on the gridiron. In case you missed it, Lights Out...
Comments / 0