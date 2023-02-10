Las Vegas Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson dropped some cold, honest truth this week. The Derek Carr debacle put a black eye on an otherwise underwhelming season. Many players on the roster had remarkable campaigns, but the team ended up with a double-digit loss record. Putting a bow on the season, Carr found himself at home for the last couple of games. While the situation was far from ideal, Woodson believes it was all business with regard to Carr’s benching.

2 DAYS AGO