Las Vegas, NV

The Comeback

Peyton Manning makes shocking Patrick Mahomes claim

He’s never been shy about sharing his opinions, but now that former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is long retired and co-hosting the ManningCast on ESPN with his brother, Eli, he’s leaned into making some bold declarations about some of the league’s current quarterbacks. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Peyton was asked Read more... The post Peyton Manning makes shocking Patrick Mahomes claim appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Kelly Clarkson hilariously roasted Tom Brady with a cover of ‘Since U Been Gone’ at the NFL Honors

Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2023 NFL Honors on Thursday and, as expected, gave fans a performance to remember with a roast of Tom Brady to boot. The singer-songwriter turned television personality became the first woman to host the event and came out firing with some incredible burns in her opening monologue. Given Clarkson’s prestigious singing career, it was no surprise that she’d eventually break out into song during the event.
Raiders Legend Charles Woodson On Derek Carr Situation: “This Business Gets Everybody At Some Point”

Las Vegas Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson dropped some cold, honest truth this week. The Derek Carr debacle put a black eye on an otherwise underwhelming season. Many players on the roster had remarkable campaigns, but the team ended up with a double-digit loss record. Putting a bow on the season, Carr found himself at home for the last couple of games. While the situation was far from ideal, Woodson believes it was all business with regard to Carr’s benching.
The Comeback

Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos franchise quarterback Russell Wilson will not get special treatment under new head coach Sean Payton. Payton previously stated that private position coaches would not be tolerated under his Broncos regime. Wilson famously works with private quarterback guru Jake Heaps. Heaps enjoyed almost unfettered access to the Broncos’ facility under former head coach Nathaniel Read more... The post Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors

Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
Jets in Contact With Packers About Aaron Rodgers Trade

The Jets have officially inquired with the Packers about the availability of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Earlier this weekend, Fowler wrote that New York will "aggressively pursue" Rodgers and that Green Bay's signal-caller is the Jets' "target A until proved otherwise" this offseason. New York is...
Shawne Merriman Says 'Bachelor Bowl' Had More Action Than Pro Bowl

Anyone looking to watch hard-hitting football should've tuned in to a dating show instead of the Pro Bowl ... so says ex-NFL star Shawne Merriman, who tells TMZ Sports he was blown away after watching "Bachelor" contestants duke it out on the gridiron. In case you missed it, Lights Out...

