Fullerton, CA

Landmark Mo’s Fullerton Music Moves to New Location

It’s likely true that every town has a rumor mill that spirals out of control, so Fullerton is not unique in that. Odd though, lately an inordinate number of crazy rumors have been making the rounds regarding some downtown businesses, so I promised a few locals that I would get to the bottom of this particular one.
Ladera Vista Junior High School students create ceramics for Meals on Wheels Empty Bowl Fundraiser

The students, in Mrs. Byun’s ceramics classes, are making flower bowls, because we wanted to create something beautiful to help the Empty Bowls project. “It is very heartwarming to watch the youth making an effort to help the elderly. We don’t have very many opportunities to look out for the needs of others, especially going through COVID. I’m very thankful that my students are given an opportunity to learn about community by taking part in the Empty Bowls project,” said Mrs. Byun, “I’m also aiming for these flower bowls to become a collector’s item. Who knows? Maybe someone likes it so much that they put in double donations for two bowls.”
