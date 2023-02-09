The students, in Mrs. Byun’s ceramics classes, are making flower bowls, because we wanted to create something beautiful to help the Empty Bowls project. “It is very heartwarming to watch the youth making an effort to help the elderly. We don’t have very many opportunities to look out for the needs of others, especially going through COVID. I’m very thankful that my students are given an opportunity to learn about community by taking part in the Empty Bowls project,” said Mrs. Byun, “I’m also aiming for these flower bowls to become a collector’s item. Who knows? Maybe someone likes it so much that they put in double donations for two bowls.”

FULLERTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO