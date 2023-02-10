Read full article on original website
Related
Silent killer cancer rising fast in women – the 8 signs you must never ignore
A SILENT killer cancer is rising fast in young women, researchers have warned. Scientists have said that unhealthy lifestyles could be behind the surge in cases of pancreatic cancer. It's known as a silent killer as in many cases, it won't have any symptoms or it will be hard to...
dcnewsnow.com
Best ankle braces
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every year, about a million people seek medical attention for ankle injuries, mainly sprains and fractures. For most, it can take two to three months to fully recover from such an injury. Fortunately, a good ankle brace can help speed recovery time and lower the risk of reinjury.
dcnewsnow.com
Best Vitamin A supplement for acne
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When your skin pores get clogged with oil and dead skin, it can trigger inflammation and cause acne. Treating acne breakouts can be tricky, because even though some remedies say they take care of acne, they lack scientific evidence to back their claims.
dcnewsnow.com
Best deodorant for sensitive skin
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When you have sensitive skin, even products that seem harmless can trigger a reaction. You might not think about the skin under your arms as particularly delicate, but the ingredients most deodorants use to keep you smelling fresh all day can irritate your armpits, causing uncomfortable redness and itching.
Comments / 0