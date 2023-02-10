ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Nabs questionable tag

Embiid is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to left foot soreness. Embiid popped up on the injury report Saturday for the tail end of a back-to-back set with soreness in his left foot. Although Embiid has played in both ends of four of the Sixers' five back-to-backs this season, he could be more likely to sit considering Brooklyn may be without Cameron Johnson (recently traded), Mikal Bridges (recently traded) and Nic Claxton (hamstring) for the contest. If that were to be the case, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell would be in line for more minutes at the five.
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Not listed on injury report

Middleton (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Celtics. Middleton sat out the second leg of a back-to-back on Friday, but he'll be back in action on Tuesday night, which will result in a reduction in minutes for Jevon Carter and MarJon Beauchamp. Middleton should be good to go for both of Milwaukee's games heading into the All-Star break.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Goal-scoring streak hits four games

Zibanejad provided a power-play goal in the Rangers' 6-2 victory over Carolina on Saturday. Zibanejad found the back of the net at 13:37 of the first period to open the scoring. It was his 27th goal and 55th point in 53 contests this season. Zibanejad has provided at least a goal in each of his last four games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Monday

McCollum (right ankle sprain) is questionable for Monday's game in Oklahoma City, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. McCollum must have tweaked his ankle during Friday's loss to the Cavs, so he'll need to test it at Monday's shootaround before we can get another update. If he's not able to give it a go, Jose Alvarado would make for an attractive streamer as the likely starter and there would be more minutes available for Kira Lewis Jr.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Mavericks, Nets move in opposite directions; Bucks stay No. 1, but Celtics, Cavs close

Whoever said "the more things change, the more they stay the same" clearly doesn't watch NBA basketball. The changes brought on by a frenzied period leading up to Thursday's trade deadline have drastically altered the league's landscape, with the Phoenix Suns catapulting to the top of the championship odds by acquiring two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.

