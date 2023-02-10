ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE
diabetesdaily.com

Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes

Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
WTVM

2.5 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products recalled over contamination risks

(Gray News) - The United States Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products. The recall was issued due to a “packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination,” the agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.
nextbigfuture.com

Definitive Evidence that Vitamin D Halves COVID Deaths and Reduces ICU Admissions

Various studies prove an association between severe vitamin D deficiency and bad COVID-19 outcomes. Other studies show Vitamin D plays a crucial role in immune function and inflammation. Recent data suggests a protective role of vitamin D against bad outcomes. Vitamin D (5000 IU Vitamin D3 daily for 2 weeks) halves the risk of COVID death and greatly reduces ICU admission. There are some other protocols tested in Spain which greatly improve results for those who are hospitalized.
Anna S.

Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.

Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
TODAY.com

What is 'Ozempic face'? Significant weight loss on the drug can change your face, doctors say

The Type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic and the obesity medication Wegovy have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months, leading to shortages of both. While the side effects of the medications — which can induce significant weight loss — typically are gastrointestinal, a New York Times report is shining a light on another way they can alter one's body.
msn.com

Ask an expert: Does cinnamon help decrease blood sugar levels?

Masters of Science in Nutritional Science and Didactic Program in Dietetics · 10 years of experience · Canada. There is not enough evidence to suggest that using cinnamon can help decrease sugar levels. The American Diabetes Association doesn't recommend relying on cinnamon as a way to reduce blood sugar levels.
Anna S.

Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.

Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
hcplive.com

Voluntary Recall Announced for Levothyroxine Sodium Oral Solution for Hypothyroidism

This week, the FDA announced that 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium oral solution, used for hypothyroidism, were being recalled due to potentially being subpotent. The FDA announced that pharmaceutical company IBSA Pharma recalled 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium (TIROSINT-SOL) oral solution due to sub-potency.1. According to FDA officials, IBSA Pharma’s...
boldsky.com

Who Should Avoid Eating Garlic?

Garlic has numerous benefits. An essential ingredient in cuisines across the globe as well as a widely used home remedy, garlic has a myriad of uses. A common ingredient in Indian cooking, garlic has several health benefits, including treating colds and cancer. Not only does garlic strengthen your immune system...
Popculture

Rice Recall Details and What to Know

You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
scitechdaily.com

High Blood Pressure Medication Shown To Slow Aging and Extend Lifespan

Researchers have discovered that the hypertension drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. New research findings, published on January 20 in the journal Aging Cell, show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure), at young and older ages increase lifespan and improve health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. Rilmenidine, which is a prescription medication, is marketed under the brand names Albarel, Hyperium, Iterium, and Tenaxum.

Comments / 0

Community Policy