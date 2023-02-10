Read full article on original website
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
diabetesdaily.com
Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes
Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
WTVM
2.5 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products recalled over contamination risks
(Gray News) - The United States Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products. The recall was issued due to a “packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination,” the agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.
nextbigfuture.com
Definitive Evidence that Vitamin D Halves COVID Deaths and Reduces ICU Admissions
Various studies prove an association between severe vitamin D deficiency and bad COVID-19 outcomes. Other studies show Vitamin D plays a crucial role in immune function and inflammation. Recent data suggests a protective role of vitamin D against bad outcomes. Vitamin D (5000 IU Vitamin D3 daily for 2 weeks) halves the risk of COVID death and greatly reduces ICU admission. There are some other protocols tested in Spain which greatly improve results for those who are hospitalized.
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.
Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
Recall alert: Thyroid medication recalled over potency concerns
A drug used to treat hypothyroidism is being recalled.
How long eggs stay fresh, storage tips and how to check if they're still safe to eat
What to know about how long eggs last, how to check if they're still fresh and other tips to save eggs longer.
TODAY.com
What is 'Ozempic face'? Significant weight loss on the drug can change your face, doctors say
The Type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic and the obesity medication Wegovy have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months, leading to shortages of both. While the side effects of the medications — which can induce significant weight loss — typically are gastrointestinal, a New York Times report is shining a light on another way they can alter one's body.
Sausage recall: Throw away these brands if they’re stored in your fridge
Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
msn.com
Ask an expert: Does cinnamon help decrease blood sugar levels?
Masters of Science in Nutritional Science and Didactic Program in Dietetics · 10 years of experience · Canada. There is not enough evidence to suggest that using cinnamon can help decrease sugar levels. The American Diabetes Association doesn't recommend relying on cinnamon as a way to reduce blood sugar levels.
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
hcplive.com
Voluntary Recall Announced for Levothyroxine Sodium Oral Solution for Hypothyroidism
This week, the FDA announced that 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium oral solution, used for hypothyroidism, were being recalled due to potentially being subpotent. The FDA announced that pharmaceutical company IBSA Pharma recalled 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium (TIROSINT-SOL) oral solution due to sub-potency.1. According to FDA officials, IBSA Pharma’s...
The real culprit behind higher egg prices might not be what you thought
A farmer-advocacy organization says record-breaking increases in the price of eggs isn’t being caused by inflation or avian flu, as claimed by egg companies, but by price collusion among the nation’s top egg producers. In a letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last week, the organization...
boldsky.com
Who Should Avoid Eating Garlic?
Garlic has numerous benefits. An essential ingredient in cuisines across the globe as well as a widely used home remedy, garlic has a myriad of uses. A common ingredient in Indian cooking, garlic has several health benefits, including treating colds and cancer. Not only does garlic strengthen your immune system...
Popculture
Rice Recall Details and What to Know
You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
scitechdaily.com
High Blood Pressure Medication Shown To Slow Aging and Extend Lifespan
Researchers have discovered that the hypertension drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. New research findings, published on January 20 in the journal Aging Cell, show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure), at young and older ages increase lifespan and improve health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. Rilmenidine, which is a prescription medication, is marketed under the brand names Albarel, Hyperium, Iterium, and Tenaxum.
Adding this ingredient to your cup of coffee may provide anti-inflammatory benefits
A combo of proteins and antioxidants can help combat inflammation.
This Is The Worst Type Of Juice For Inflammation And Weight Gain, According To Registered Dietitians: Hi-C
If you’re trying to lose weight, you may be making some major changes to your diet. For example, maybe you’ve made efforts to cut out processed snacks, frozen foods, and sugary sodas. However, it’s possible you’re forgetting about one type of beverag...
These 22 Medications Are in Short Supply—Find Out if Yours Is on the List
If it is, let your doctor know.
