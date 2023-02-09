ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’re not even halfway through the month of February, and Anchorage is already breaking new snowfall records. The record 7.1 inches that fell Sunday helped propel Anchorage into the eighth-snowiest February on record. With the month only halfway through, it’s almost a certainty that the month will end within the top 5. While some light snow showers are still occurring this morning, many areas are seeing the snow come to an end. The area of low pressure near Prince William Sound is losing steam, and as a result, the rest of Monday will be fairly quiet with peeks of sunshine making a return.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 8 HOURS AGO