Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Police detain felon after alleged assaults in 5th Ave. Mall
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department arrested a man who went on a violent tirade on Thursday evening at 5th Ave. Mall in Anchorage. Police say 31-year-old David J. Nagy was arrested and taken to the Anchorage Jail on an outstanding felony warrant. For the alleged theft and ensuing assault that took place at the mall Thursday, Nagy is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, three counts of third-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief, among other charges.
alaskasnewssource.com
Child in Wasilla dies after run over by car
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - An 8-year-old boy died after being run over by a vehicle at a Wasilla residence on Saturday. According to Alaska State Troopers, the vehicle began moving in the driveway without knowing the boy was in its way. “A family member was outside at the time and...
Granny’s Guns ringleader sentenced for 2019 theft of 22 guns in smash-and-grab
An Anchorage man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for stealing 22 firearms from an Anchorage gun store in 2019. According to court documents, Gian Carlo Clemente Pangilinan aka “G,” 26, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to stealing 22 firearms from Granny’s Guns, a federally licensed firearms dealer located in Anchorage, on June 6, 2019, along with three co-conspirators.
alaskasnewssource.com
Police increase patrols around Sullivan Arena after hundreds of disturbance calls
Henning Inc, the only food provider currently for the Sullivan Arena. The Sullivan Arena only has one contracted food provider, the Henning Inc, who provides over 1,080 meals daily for clients. Updated: 5 hours ago. A private contractor hired to help with emergency snow removal has had to repay the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Police respond to shooting off East 6th Avenue
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man with life-threatening injuries was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning on East Sixth Avenue in Anchorage. Police say officers found the man with upper- and lower-body gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. near Russian Jack Springs Park North. Police say two people have been taken into custody for questioning as the motive for the shooting and any relationship between the individuals remains under investigation.
alaskasnewssource.com
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Henning Inc, the only food provider currently for the Sullivan Arena. The Sullivan Arena only has one contracted food provider, the Henning Inc, who provides over 1,080 meals daily for clients. Updated: 5 hours ago. A private contractor hired to help with emergency snow removal has had to repay the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Police forward charges from multiple school threats in Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Anchorage schools contacted law enforcement on Wednesday in response to student threats made against fellow students or their individual schools. According to the Anchorage Police Department, the unrelated school threats occurred at Goldenview Middle School and Service High School, each of which resulted in charges...
alaskasnewssource.com
First week of Clayton Allison retrial wraps, prosecution to continue its case
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Though the Palmer Courthouse is only open until noon on Fridays, testimony continued in the case against Clayton Allison, who is accused of killing his 15-month-old daughter Jocelynn in September of 2008. Allison is facing three charges; second-degree murder, manslaughter, and criminally negligent homicide. On Friday,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Walk 4 Warmth raises funds for neighbors' utility bills
'A labor of love:' Monthly poetry slam takes root in Anchorage. The Writer's Block Bookstore and Café in Spenard hosts the Edutainment Nite Poetry Slam every second Saturday of the month. The event was founded by MoHagani Magnetek and gives everyday poets a place to share their work. Anchorage...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alaska?
Located within Chugach State Park, Eklutna Lake is one of the largest man-made lakes in Alaska. The lake lies within the Municipality of Anchorage, close to the native village of Eklutna. While the lake’s origins date back thousands of years, it changed greatly due to the construction of the original Eklutna Dam in 1929. The Eklutna River feeds the lake, which itself stems from the nearby Eklutna Glacier. As a reservoir, Eklutna Lake is one of the most important sources of freshwater for the city of Anchorage. It also offers incredible recreational opportunities and stunning views.
Gold medallion Alaska social worker sentenced for jabbing flight attendant on Delta flight in January
A Nebraska man on business as a consultant in Alaska was sentenced Feb. 3, 202 to time served for assaulting a flight attendant during a Delta Airline flight from Minneapolis to Anchorage on Jan. 29. Denis McCarville, 70, who is the former CEO of Alaska Child & Family social service...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest Man-Made Lake in Alaska
Alaska is one of the states that might never suffer water shortages in the near future because of the yards of water bodies that cover its surface. In fact, Alaska has over 3,000 natural lakes and about three million unnamed lakes, which stumps Massachusetts, a state famously referred to as the land of 10,000 lakes. It’s no wonder people want to know about the oldest man-made lake in Alaska.
Alaska man sentenced to 8 decades for killing wife with splitting maul and burning her remains
PALMER, Alaska (TCD) -- A 63-year-old man was recently sentenced to 80 years in prison for killing his wife with a splitting maul before burning her remains and other evidence. In 2018, Michael James Kilgo attacked and hit Hattie Labuff-Kilgo in the head with a splitting maul, a tool with...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage is running out of room to store snow
Henning Inc, the only food provider currently for the Sullivan Arena. The Sullivan Arena only has one contracted food provider, the Henning Inc, who provides over 1,080 meals daily for clients. Updated: 5 hours ago. A private contractor hired to help with emergency snow removal has had to repay the...
alaskasnewssource.com
McKenna Brothers Paving reimburses city for fuel
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A private contractor hired to help with emergency snow removal has had to repay the city for fuel it improperly used from city pumps. McKenna Brothers Paving was one of the companies hired to help Anchorage deal with December’s heavy snow, but their trucks were not supposed to use municipal fuel.
Outlaws indicted: Two women accused of stealing thousands from Alaska elders and Habitat for Humanity
The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed a January indictment charging two Anchorage women with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering for perpetrating a lengthy scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity, a charitable organization that builds houses for low-income people. According to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage secures a Top 10 snowiest February
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’re not even halfway through the month of February, and Anchorage is already breaking new snowfall records. The record 7.1 inches that fell Sunday helped propel Anchorage into the eighth-snowiest February on record. With the month only halfway through, it’s almost a certainty that the month will end within the top 5. While some light snow showers are still occurring this morning, many areas are seeing the snow come to an end. The area of low pressure near Prince William Sound is losing steam, and as a result, the rest of Monday will be fairly quiet with peeks of sunshine making a return.
youralaskalink.com
Residents say housing crisis is developing in Girdwood
GIRDWOOD (Your Alaska Link) – A project that would have brought more homes to a community in Girdwood was just rejected. Community members voiced their concerns as the Anchorage assembly recently declined the Holton Hill development. The Anchorage Assembly voted to indefinitely postpone Holton Hill Development Project in Girdwood.
alaskapublic.org
An advisor to Anchorage’s mayor is at the center of several controversies. So who is Larry Baker anyway?
At the center of several controversies swirling around the administration of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson is the mayor’s closest advisor, Larry Baker. According to a recent story in the Anchorage Daily News, Baker was a key figure in shutting down plans for a long-sought drug and alcohol treatment center, and Baker is accused of trying to meddle with the criminal prosecution of one of his close business associates.
Catching Up: Researchers Track 6,000 Alaskans’ Paths After Their 2005 High School Graduations
Nearly 18 years ago, about 6,000 young Alaskans left high school and launched into adulthood. Where did they end up? Slightly half were still in Alaska as of 2021, but the percentage was much smaller for those who got college degrees outside of the state, according to an analysis by the Alaska Department of Labor […]
Comments / 0