KLFY.com
Best cod liver oil
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Taking cod liver oil for health benefits isn’t a new idea. Ancient Vikings and other Norse people traditionally consumed it during the winter, and it appears they were on to something. Cod liver oil is high in vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin. It is also high in vitamin A and omega-3, two other nutrients essential for good health.
Silent killer cancer rising fast in women – the 8 signs you must never ignore
A SILENT killer cancer is rising fast in young women, researchers have warned. Scientists have said that unhealthy lifestyles could be behind the surge in cases of pancreatic cancer. It's known as a silent killer as in many cases, it won't have any symptoms or it will be hard to...
Best tweezer
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Tweezers have a multitude of uses, including removing stray facial and body hair, removing ingrown hairs, putting on false eyelashes, removing splinters or thorns, and decorating nail art. Some are better for vanity tasks, such as eyebrow grooming, while others are better for medicinal ones like removing splinters.
Best ankle braces
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every year, about a million people seek medical attention for ankle injuries, mainly sprains and fractures. For most, it can take two to three months to fully recover from such an injury. Fortunately, a good ankle brace can help speed recovery time and lower the risk of reinjury.
Best adjustable dumbbells
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you like to work out at home, you need dumbbells — and not just one or two of them, either. You need anywhere from 12-30 dumbbells if you want to work on every part of your body with the right amount of weight.
