localocnews.com
SaveOurBeach Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach to take place Saturday, February 18
You’re invited to the Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the 1st St. Parking Lot (15 First Street), Seal Beach, CA 90740. Pre-registration please! Click here to register. We will provide: garden gloves, pickers, bags, and free parking (please ask!)
Table for Ten Charity Culinary Extravaganza Comes to VEA Newport Beach March 5
One of the best culinary events of the year is coming to Newport Beach next month. Table for Ten, a glamorous culinary charity experience, takes place on March 5 at the new VEA Newport Beach in Fashion Island/Newport Center. This event showcases more than three dozen top OC chefs (including...
Seven day local weather forecast for February 12 through February 18
Seven day local weather forecast for February 12 through February 18. Details for seven day local weather forecast for February 12 through February 18. Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Cypress Spring Egg Hunt scheduled for April 8
Get your baskets ready for the Cypress Spring Egg Hunt on April 8 at Oak Knoll Park, 5700 Orange Avenue in Cypress. City staff members are excited to bring you a morning of egg hunts, games, crafts, ad more!. All egg hunt participants must register to participate in this egg-cellent...
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Police Memorial, Spring Classes
On February 19, 2022, Huntington Beach Police Officer and Pilot Nick Vella was killed in a police helicopter crash during a call for service in the City of Newport Beach. In coordination with the City of Huntington Beach, a memorial plaque honoring Officer Vella has been installed at the Marina Park sea wall.
Garden Grove Boulevard will begin rehabilitation project on Monday, February 13
Garden Grove Boulevard, from Harbor Boulevard to Fairview Street, will undergo rehabilitation beginning Monday, February 13, 2023 through May 2023, causing temporary traffic delays. Motorists are advised that traffic on Garden Grove Boulevard will be reduced to one lane to facilitate construction work. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 4:00...
Anaheim man sentenced for killing a woman at a Santa Ana motel
Milton Louis Mayfield, a 59-year-old man from Anaheim, pleaded guilty on Friday and was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for killing his friend at a Santa Ana motel back in 2018. Mayfield killed 55-year-old Deborah Ann Simon of Santa Ana at the Sunshine Village Motel, 1427...
Hit-and-run driver sought after collision that injured five people
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street in Seal Beach. The driver of the vehicle that caused the collision fled on foot and was not immediately located. The driver and four passengers of the other vehicle sustained serious injuries. On Saturday, February 11, 2023,...
Every 15 Minutes: An important conversation about drunk driving
“In 1997 a Youth Center participant, a high school junior, was vacationing in Washington State when she learned of this program,” says the Every 15 Minutes page on the Youth Center Website. “She thought it would be a great addition to the teen programming offered by the Youth Center.” Every 15 Minutes is a national organization that originally started in Canada and was later adopted in the U.S. in 1995 in Washington. The name comes from early 1990 statistics that indicate that an alcohol related driving accident occurs once every 15 minutes.
Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner kicks off re-election campaign
On Friday, February 10, Supervisor Don Wagner, current Chairman of the Board of Board, kicked off his campaign for re-election to the Orange County Board of Supervisors in front of the Old Santa Ana Courthouse with supporters including Sheriff Don Barnes. “I made a personal commitment to the residents of...
Four DUI drivers were arrested in Tustin on Super Bowl Sunday
On the night of last year’s Super Bowl, five people were killed and 105 were injured in alcohol-involved crashes on California roadways, according to the CHP. This year a few of those drunk drivers made the mistake of driving in Tustin. Tustin police officers made four separate DUI arrests...
The Los Alamitos Youth Center presents brand new “Free Taco Tuesdays”
Who doesn’t like free tacos?! The Youth Center is bringing an exciting event to our community. The Center’s open house is scheduled for Tuesday, February 28th, 2023 and will feature a basketball shootout, ping pong and pool tournaments, corn hole competition, artists corner, tetris championship, and more. Free tacos, burritos, taquitos, and chips and salsa will be available to all children who show their school ID. There will be games, contests, and prizes for children.
Op/Ed: Steady As She Goes—Newport Beach’s Budget’s Consistent Strength
As our national economy roils and our state projects a $22.5 billion deficit, the Newport Beach budget continues to strengthen our civic foundations with a healthy outlook. Our budget’s core strength is based first and foremost on our property tax valuation. When I first joined the Newport Beach Finance Committee in 2015, the city council’s adopted budget anticipated $87.8 million in property tax revenue. Seven years later, our city council adopted a budget anticipating $131.4 million in property tax revenue.
OC Health Care Agency granted $10 million for crisis mobile units
The OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Mental Health & Recovery Services (MHRS) team is being awarded $10 million dollars to expand its behavioral crisis continuum in Orange County. Funding is awarded from the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) Crisis Care Mobile Units (CCMU) program. The program provides funding for county and city behavioral health departments to implement new and enhanced CCMUs. The HCA is one of many recipients, with over $140 million already distributed to similar programs statewide.
State Senator Janet Nguyen and Red Cross team up for a community blood drive
State Senator Janet Nguyen (R-CA-36) is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a community blood crive on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The blood drive will take place at Nguoi Viet Daily News Community Room, 14771 Moran Street, in Westminster. Be a part...
Estancia, Northwood, Irvine and Foothill capture baseball victories on opening day
Estancia 10, Santiago Garden Grove 0: The Eagles, the defending CIF Division 6 champions, opened the high school baseball season Saturday with a win. Miles Moyer pitched the first six innings, allowing three hits and striking out five for Estancia. Cole Lefebvre was 3 for 5 with two runs scored,...
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of February 2023
We continue our popular feature of our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of February 2023!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
CIF boys basketball playoff second round scores and highlights for Friday, Feb. 10
Mater Dei 88, Crean Lutheran 61: The No. 2 seeded Monarchs jumped out to a 27-6 lead against the Saints after the first quarter. Sophomore guard Owen Verna scored 31 points and made nine three-pointers to lead Mater Dei. Zack Davidson added 15 points for the Monarchs. Crean Lutheran was led by Patrick Miranda, who had 19 points; Kenneth Bailey, who had 18 points; and Kaiden Bailey, who scored 16 points.
PHOTOS: Santa Ana’s late comeback falls short in CIF playoff game against Cate
Santa Ana junior guard Jack Rivera drives to the basket defended by Cate’s Tyler Martinez (13) and Babacar Bouye. He was fouled and finished off the three-point play. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). The Santa Ana boys basketball team nearly overcame a double-digit deficit with 90...
Zona Miller’s Buzzer-Beater Lifts SCHS Girls Basketball over Ventura, into Quarterfinals
SAN CLEMENTE – Never count out the San Clemente girls basketball team in the fourth quarter. After yet another fourth-quarter surge and the lead exchanging hands in the final 30 seconds, Zona Miller received the San Clemente inbounds pass with 1.7 seconds left, turned, dribbled once and pulled up for the game-winning, buzzer-beater to lift the Tritons over Ventura, 57-56, in a CIF-SS Division 2AA second-round game on Saturday, Feb. 11, at San Clemente High.
