Change location
See more from this location?
Ludlow, MA
westernmassnews.com
Local businesses collect donations for those impacted by the Turkey and Syria earthquakes
By Maria WilsonAbigail Murillo VillacortaPhotojournalist: Josh Daley,6 days ago
By Maria WilsonAbigail Murillo VillacortaPhotojournalist: Josh Daley,6 days ago
LUDLOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local businesses in Hampden County are coming together and aiding those who are impacted by the Turkey and Syria earthquakes. The...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0