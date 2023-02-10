Effective: 2023-02-13 19:36:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 13:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock Counties, and St. Tammany Parish. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington Parish and Pearl River County. For the Lower Pearl River...including Pearl River...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, When the river is falling, water on low lying property and over the lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will slowly begin to drain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

