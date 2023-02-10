ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covina, CA

Desert Christian Academy beats Charter Oak in CIF playoff overtime thriller

By Dean Trombino, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038HwZ_0kilSgmy00

Desert Christian Academy made it to the CIF-SS Division 5AA finals last season, coming one game short of being champions.

Now under a new coach and in a higher division, the goal of becoming CIF champion has not changed, and Thursday night's thrilling 35-32 overtime win over Charter Oak in the opening round of the CIF-SS Division 4A playoffs was a huge step toward that goal.

Desert Christian Academy (23-6) entered as the No. 9 ranked team in Division 4A while Christian Oak (11-12) was unranked.

"It feels really rewarding to get this win," said senior Natalie Duncan, who played a huge role in the team's victory. "I've put a lot of work into this program, and CIF has been my goal for six years, so it's really nice to make a run in the playoffs in my last year."

The game started slow in a defensive slugfest that saw the Conquerors take a 4-0 after one quarter on baskets by sophomore Hannah Shaver and Duncan.

The second quarter saw the Chargers get on the scoreboard and then grab a 13-7 halftime lead behind a 3-pointer at the top of the key from sophomore Raynise Bessera during a six-point run right before the end of the half.

Despite the Conquerors getting some shots to fall, the Chargers maintained a six-point lead for much of the third quarter before Desert Christian got hot. Down 18-12 with around three minutes left in the quarter, Hannah Shaver scored a layup in transition that got the crowd on their feet and sparked the Conquerors. Led by its defense, Desert Christian scored eight points in a row to take a brief 20-18 edge. With 10 seconds left in the period, a pair of free throws from Christian Oak resulted in a 20-all tie entering the final quarter of play.

The fourth quarter was back and forth. The Chargers took an early lead, but the duo of Shaver and Duncan were clutch. While seemingly being guarded by everybody, Shaver scored in the paint to give her team a one-point lead, which was followed by a moving Jordan-esque midrange shot from Duncan to extend the lead to three. The Chargers eventually tied the score at 28-all with clutch free throws from junior Lyra Arriaga to force overtime.

Overtime

Overtime featured two teams leaving absolutely everything on the court. The Conquerors made a corner 3-pointer for a 31-28 lead, but the Chargers weren't done yet. Christian Oak scored two layups in succession to go back in front 32-31 with only two minutes remaining. Desert Christian needed a big-time play from a big-time player, and Shaver answered the call. With only a minute left, Shaver pulled down an offensive rebound and scored on the putback for a 33-32 Conquerors lead. Duncan added two free throws and extended the lead to three with 14 seconds left, and Desert Christian's defense held on to win 35-32.

The stars

Senior Natalie Duncan was the Conquerors leading scorer with 11 points with most of her work coming in overtime. After scoring six points all game, she scored five in overtime alone, two of which were free throws to go up by three in the final 14 seconds. Sophomore Hannah Shaver was right behind her with 10 points. On top of scoring the bucket that gave the Conquerors the lead in overtime, Shaver was a wall on defense and was strong with her rebounding.

Alexa Bryan and Lyra Arriaga each led Christian Oak with eight points and caused issues for the Conquerors all night.

The chatter

Desert Christian Academy's head coach Zach Devane on his squad's resilience:

"At halftime we talked about it being the championship quarter. The score is 0-0, it's a fresh start. Teams that win play well in the third quarter, and we played well in the third quarter despite a shaky second. That's just a testament to their resilience, their defense, their rebounding, their mental toughness, all that stuff that makes winning plays. I couldn't be more proud of them."

Desert Christian Academy senior Lydia Vilums on the win:

"We're feeling good. We didn't play very well in that first half, but we came out with a good mindset and regrouped in the second half."

Desert Christian Academy senior Natalie Duncan on her squad's mental toughness:

"I'm so proud of them. Everyone came through. Our shots were not falling, there were definitely some things going on that did not go according to plan, but everyone came through and did their job. I'm just so proud of everybody."

Desert Christian Academy will play at home against Godinez on Saturday.

