Popular Italian restaurant Tony D's is moving

The popular Tony D's restaurant has endured through many changes over the past 15 years, and another is now in the works. Tony D's will close its doors at 288 Exchange Blvd. on Feb. 18 and will reopen at 1290 University Ave. in March.

The space, previously home to Pomodoro and ― way back ― the original Blade's, is roomier than its current location, said Jay Speranza, who has been chef throughout its history and is now its owner.

"We're not going to make radical changes to the menu," Speranza said. "We have a good thing going. I'm not going to radically reinvent the wheel."

A larger kitchen will enable the restaurant to expand its pasta offerings. It will have a large outdoor space and plans call for adding an outdoor bar.

During its final week Tony D's will be open:

∎ Monday through Wednesday: Dinner from 4 to 10 p.m.

∎ Thursday and Friday: Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 10 p.m.

∎ On Feb. 18, its final day, it will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. but Speranza expects that the bar will remain open later, with loyal customers wanting to linger.

Tony D's, which focuses on pizzas and Italian fare, has survived many challenges over the years. In 2016, both of its co-owners died suddenly and the restaurant was in legal limbo. It closed for six months until City Restaurant Group reopened the restaurant in February 2017. Roughly a year later, Speranza bought out his other partners.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle