ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Popular Italian restaurant Tony D's is moving

By Tracy Schuhmacher, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

The popular Tony D's restaurant has endured through many changes over the past 15 years, and another is now in the works. Tony D's will close its doors at 288 Exchange Blvd. on Feb. 18 and will reopen at 1290 University Ave. in March.

The space, previously home to Pomodoro and ― way back ― the original Blade's, is roomier than its current location, said Jay Speranza, who has been chef throughout its history and is now its owner.

"We're not going to make radical changes to the menu," Speranza said. "We have a good thing going. I'm not going to radically reinvent the wheel."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01WcPl_0kilSd8n00

A larger kitchen will enable the restaurant to expand its pasta offerings. It will have a large outdoor space and plans call for adding an outdoor bar.

During its final week Tony D's will be open:

Monday through Wednesday: Dinner from 4 to 10 p.m.

Thursday and Friday: Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 10 p.m.

On Feb. 18, its final day, it will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. but Speranza expects that the bar will remain open later, with loyal customers wanting to linger.

Tony D's, which focuses on pizzas and Italian fare, has survived many challenges over the years. In 2016, both of its co-owners died suddenly and the restaurant was in legal limbo. It closed for six months until City Restaurant Group reopened the restaurant in February 2017. Roughly a year later, Speranza bought out his other partners.

Email reporter Tracy Schuhmacher at tracys@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter or Instagram as @RahChaChow, or sign up for her weekly newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Popular Italian restaurant Tony D's is moving

Comments / 7

Danielle Lillie
3d ago

This is a good move. On exchange I wouldn't go there. On Alexander I will. This will grow the customer base

Reply(4)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Owner of “People’s Choice Kitchen” held funeral for Hancock Street fire victim, Christine Cannon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The same day authorities revealed the man suspected of causing her death was arrested, a funeral was held for Christine Cannon on Saturday. After legally changing her name decades ago, her family lost touch with her and her body went unclaimed until she was finally identified. Her service was organized by local military veterans and “People’s Choice Kitchen” owner Van Stanley.
ROCHESTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

The Village of Webster is planning a country music festival

I’m very excited about the news that came across my email box a few days ago: the Village of Webster is thinking seriously about putting together a country music festival. I think this is a great idea. I mean, the Webster Jazz Fest has been a tremendous success every year, so why not dip into another musical genre, and a very popular one at that?
WEBSTER, NY
Daily Messenger

6 things to do in the Finger Lakes this week

What is there to do in the Canandaigua and the Finger Lakes area this wintry week?. A lot, from a celebration of the season to an opportunity to learn more about preserving and improving the health of Canandaigua Lake to the opening of an art exhibit. Also, you might not...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
websterontheweb.com

New BayTowne boutique stands apart from the rest

It’s hard to turn a corner these days without bumping into a cute little boutique of some kind. They’re so common, I imagine it’s rather difficult for these shops to distinguish themselves from one another in a meaningful way. That’s not the case for Holly-Wood Decorative Creations...
WEBSTER, NY
Ina Eats In

Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NY

With Valentines Day right around the corner and inflation at its peak, it’s important to remember that you don’t have to break the bank to spend the holidays with your significant other. Below are tasty yet affordable restaurants located in Rochester, NY that offer a variety of tasty dishes.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

4 renters displaced after apartment fire damages Rochester home

ROCHESTER,, N.Y. (WROC) — 4 renters have been displaced after an apartment fire damaged a multi-family home in Rochester Sunday afternoon, officials with the Rochester Fire Department said. The first call came in at around 2 p.m. for what appeared to be a kitchen fire on Ridgeway Avenue. Rochester Fire Dept. Captain David Abdoch said […]
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fairport bike path plan prompts merchant protests

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Tony Kiel has slung pizzas in his corner of Fairport for 48 years, and not once, he said, has he known of an accident on his shop's side street involving a bicyclist. That's just one of the reasons why he, and others, have railed against a...
FAIRPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Arrest made in deadly Hancock Street fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An arrest has been made in the investigation of the deadly fire on Hancock Street that killed 78-year-old Christine Cannon. Cannon was trapped on the third floor as the house was engulfed in flames on Jan. 27. Police say the residents of an apartment in the...
ROCHESTER, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy