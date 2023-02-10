Syrian-owned restaurants donating to help earthquake victims

The Syrian owners of Master Falafel and Levantine's Syrian Café and Cuisine are donating proceeds from their restaurants to help people affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake Wednesday. More than 3,300 have been confirmed dead in Syria and thousands more injured.

Master Falafel

Master Falafel is donating profits from Feb. 9 to 16 to friends and family in Syria. Khaled Alkaissi hails from Homs, Syria, and came to Rochester as a refugee.

Master Falafel offers four variations of its namesake chickpea-based dish: classic; stuffed with cheese: coated in sesame seeds; and a spicy version that's stuffed and topped with a spicy onion and sumac relish. The falafel are gluten free and those made without cheese are vegan.

The restaurant also serves pitas, plates and salads, which may also be ordered with chicken, beef or gyro meat. All of the food is halal. The setup is fast casual, with orders placed at the counter.

Master Falafel is at 519 Monroe Ave., near Goodman. Call 585-471-8386. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. It is closed Monday. It also is on Grubhub.

Parking, shared with Little Caesar's, is available in a lot on the side and in back of the building. On-street parking is available as well. A handful of tables are available for dining in the restaurant.

Levantine's

Levantine's Syrian Café and Cuisine, 750 Elmgrove Road in Gates, will donate 100% of its beverage sales from Feb. 9 to 18 to the Syrian American Medical Society. This includes hot coffee, iced coffee, Arabic coffee, teas, bottled drinks and ayran, a cold savory yogurt-based beverage.

Mohammad AlFayad grew up in Syria, and many of the dishes at Levantine’s originate from Damascus, the country's capital. He and his wife, Beth, met while she was working near Damascus; he migrated to Rochester in 2012. The husband-and-wife team own and run the restaurant together.

The restaurant's name reflects that the fare represents the Levant, a large geographic area along the eastern shores of the Mediterranean Sea. Levantine's serves salads, pita wraps and rice plates heaped with protein and sides. It also sells a variety of handmade desserts; the selection changes daily. All of the food is halal.

A delicious dish not commonly found in Rochester is the fetteh bowl, a popular comfort food in Syria. The bowls are based on a bed of crispy fried pita croutons, layered with two sauces. The first is a choice between a chickpea, chicken or eggplant and beef sauce. That is topped with a warm, fragrant sauce of yogurt, tahini and garlic. It is garnished with hot clarified butter and crunchy roasted almonds.

Levantine's Syrian Café and Cuisine is at 750 Elmgrove Road in Gates, just north of route 531. Free parking is available in the lot in front of the restaurant. In the casual café, orders are placed at a counter; it has seating for 25 people at tall tables. Call 585-434-0441. It is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday.

