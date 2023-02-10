CDFW seeks input on pacific halibut fisheries

California stakeholders who are interested in the Pacific halibut resource and fisheries are invited to participate in an online survey.

The survey will help inform the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) about angler preferences for open fishing dates during the upcoming 2023 recreational season and offers an opportunity for input on development of the 2024 Catch Sharing Plan that is used to allocate quota to several West Coast fisheries.

Results of the survey will be used to develop recommendations to the Pacific Fishery Management Council and National Marine Fisheries Service. The survey is available until February 12, 2023, and can be found online: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DDYWDGP .

The recreational Pacific halibut fishery takes place off northern California. In 2022, the fishery was open May 1 through Aug. 7, with a one fish daily bag limit. The fishery closed Aug. 7 due to projected attainment of the quota. The 2023 California recreational Pacific halibut quota will be 39,520 net pounds, approximately the same as all prior years since 2019.

For more information on the Pacific halibut fishery in California, visit CDFW’s Pacific Halibut web page .