Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Actress Annie Wersching, Best Known For Roles On NCIS, 24, Bosch, General Hospital, Marvel’s Runaways, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard & More, Passes Away At 45 After Cancer Battle! RIP
Actress Annie Wersching, Best Known For Roles On NCIS, 24, Bosch, General Hospital, Marvel’s Runaways, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard and More, Passes Away At 45 After Cancer Battle! RIP. THR reports. Annie Wersching, Actress in ‘Bosch,’ ‘24,’ ‘Runaways,’ Dies at 45. Wersching, who...
Chicago Fire drops bombshell SPOILER about Severide
The arc of Chicago Fire season 11 is going to hinge on Severide (Taylor Kinney). Granted, that was probably going to be the case either way, but especially after it was announced that he would be stepping away from the show for a brief period. There’s been no word on...
Chicago PD will pay tribute to Alvin Olinksy in new episode
Who doesn’t love Alvin Olinksy (Elias Koteas)? The Chicago PD veteran cut corners when it came to legal procedure, but he was loyal and he always did what he thought was just and fair. His death in season 5 was devastating, and left both fans and characters reeling. It’s...
