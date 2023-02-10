ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Financial Dent! $28.8 Billion Worth Adidas Projects Major Losses in Revenue After the Infamous Breakup with Yeezy Boss Kanye West

Adidas is suffering after bidding goodbye to Kanye West. The brand and the celebrity majorly uplifted each other with their Yeezy collaboration, which began in 2015. The partnership became super successful, making billions of dollars in revenue, which came to an end due to West’s controversial statements and will probably result in a loss of $1.3 billion for the brand.
After terminating its working relationship with Kanye West in October on charges of spreading anti-semitism, Adidas has seen a huge drop in revenue. According to People, the three-stripe company released a press release on Thursday (Feb. 9), with CEO Bjørn Gulden saying there has been a “significant adverse impact from not selling the existing stock” of their Yeezy supply.
Latto Selling Cheetah-Print Panties On eBay, Bids Are Up To $95K

Latto decided to clawback at the “panty police,” for calling her out for wearing a pair of Cheetah-print panties on two separate occasions. “Oh no, it’s the panty police,” the 777 rapper sarcastically responded to a Twitter user on Sunday (Jan. 29), asking if she “Can’t afford new panties?”More from VIBE.comCoi Leray Talks "Friendly Competition" After Hearing Latto's Version Of "Blick Blick"Quinta Brunson Set To Host 2023 Billboard Women In Music AwardsFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella Headliner Instead of going back and forth with the tweeter, Latto decided to cash out on the ridiculous issue. On Monday (Jan. 30) the...
Air Jordan 4 “Olive Canvas” Rumored To Release For Holiday 2023

The Jumpman is taking full advantage of 2023, commemorating the Jordan Year with both new and familiar releases alike. And once the Holiday 2023 season officially begins, we’ll be greeted by much more than the Air Jordan 11 “DMP” and Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred.” The Air Jordan 4, too, is helping close out the celebration, doing so in a new “Olive Canvas” colorway.
Adidas Is Reportedly Losing Money From Its IVY PARK Partnership With Beyoncé

It seems like Beyoncé fans are going crazy for tickets to her Renaissance world tour, but not her IVY PARK partnership with adidas. A recent report by The Wall Street Journal states that the record-breaking Grammy winner‘s collaboration with the sportswear giant has significantly dropped in sales. In 2022, the line made approximately $40 million USD, which showed more than a 50% dip from $93 million USD in 2021. The clothing and footwear line had been projected to make $250 million USD in sales last year.
Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report

Sales of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park clothing line, which is in partnership with adidas, are reportedly down 50%. The news certainly raises eyebrows since anything affiliated with Queen Bey is easy money, right? While Ivy Park certainly sells, it seems like it didn’t live up to adidas’ projections, which are being described as “weak sales.” Reports […] The post Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
The Air Jordan 11 “DMP” Is Expected To Return Holiday 2023

Although we’re only in the first month of 2023, speculation surrounding the annual holiday season Air Jordan 11 retro has already begun. Recently known sneaker-leaker, @zSneakerHeadz on Instagram, and online publication, Sneaker Files, have added more fuel to the rumor fire as they’ve reported that the “Defining Moments Pack” (“DMP”) style of Michel Jordan’s eleventh signature sneaker will return for the first time since 2006.
Multiple Swooshes Now Adorn The Nike Air Max Plus

Stretched across the near entirety of The Swooshes lifestyle offerings, a collection of disparately colored Swooshes have assembled the latest inline collection for the Beaverton-based brand, now rendering its amalgamation of logos along a clad-black Nike Air Max Plus. Similar to the pitch-dark aesthetic employed across its Air Max 90...
The Nike Air More Uptempo Slides Are Releasing In The OG “Black/White”

Hate it or love it, the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have only begun to stake their claim within the Beaverton brand’s slip-on catalog. Continuing to add a diverse level of design language into the Scottie Pippen-endorsed silhouette, a monochromatic black/white ensemble invigorates the latest ensemble. Last receiving the...
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura

Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
Majorie Harvey Sky Dives in Nike Dunk Low ‘Panda’ Sneakers During Dubai Vacation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Majorie Harvey, the mom of Lori Harvey and wife to Steve Harvey, shared a video of her latest trip on Instagram today. Marjorie took her sleek style to new heights as she sky-dived down to breathtaking heights in Dubai. For her adventurous endeavor, Harvey wore a pair of black leggings and a crewneck sweatshirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) Harvey styled the look with natural makeup, a casual ponytail and a slim pair of oval-shaped...
"Adidas is bracing for  a $1.3 billion loss in revenue and $535 million drop in profit in 2023 if efforts to sell off its inventory of Yeezy-branded sneakers fail. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was once synonymous with Adidas. Now the German  sneaker giant is dealing with the fallout of ending its partnership with the rapper and fashion designer last year after he made a series of anti-semitic remarks.The biggest question facing the company is whether it can repurpose its Yeezy products or if it will be forced to write them off, putting a massive dent in revenue and profits....
Adidas’ Yeezy Woes Could Help Hoka, On and Nike Grab More Market Share, Analyst Says

Losing the Yeezy brand is having a bigger impact on Adidas than initially expected. And the fallout could help other brands steal more share in the athletic footwear market. Adidas last week said it expects “significant adverse impact” from the loss of the Yeezy business to persist in 2023, after officially parting from the brand and its controversial founder Kanye “Ye” West in October. Revenues are projected to be lowered by around € 1.2 billion and operating profit by about € 500 million, or $537 million at current exchange, with the potential for another € 500 million cost if Adidas does...

