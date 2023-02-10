Four Chaplains honored at Legion Post 80

EASTON — American Legion Talbot Post 70 was alive with ceremony and remembrance on Sunday, Feb. 5. Around 20 people gathered to celebrate the four chaplains who gave up their life jackets to other soldiers as their ship went down in the North Atlantic during World War II. Ceremonial bells were rung, commemorative candles were lit and a trumpeter played taps.

Post Chaplain and Marine veteran Bob Shafer said, “It is a ceremony that is solemn and with honor. Sometimes we forget people out there on the front lines and it just goes past as we live our lives day to day. These people risked their lives to save many, many others. As far as taking life jackets off of themselves in open lockers, some of these kids were no more than 19 or 20. They stayed on the ship and made sure everyone was out — these four chaplains. It was right off of Greenland, they were torpedoed.”