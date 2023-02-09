ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cape Gazette

Local senior ride service set to close

A ride service for seniors is set to close Tuesday, Feb. 28, unless an organization or individual is able to continue operating ITNSouthernDelaware. Local educator Nancy Feichtl said her interest in demographics led to the 2015 founding of the nonprofit transportation cooperative in lower Delaware as an affiliate of the national organization.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
tourcounsel.com

The Centre at Salisbury | Shopping mall in Maryland

The Centre at Salisbury is an 862,000-square-foot (80,082 m2) super regional mall in Salisbury, Maryland. The mall is the only regional shopping mall in a 60-mile (97 km) radius. The mall's anchor stores are Boscov's, Burlington, and Dick's Sporting Goods.[3] It also features a 16 screen cinema stadium-style Regal Cinemas movie theater.
SALISBURY, MD
The Dispatch

OCPD Eyes Transition To New Reporting System

OCEAN CITY – The transition to a new reporting system will allow the Ocean City Police Department to provide more information on local crime. On Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Chief Ross Buzzuro and Capt. Mike Colbert presented members of the Ocean City Police Commission with an update on the department’s transition to the National Incident-Based Reporting System, or NIBRS.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Hospital Fully Operational Again After Ransomware Incident

BERLIN– Though the investigation into the ransomware incident at Atlantic General Hospital is ongoing, officials confirmed Monday that the facility is once again fully operational. As of Feb. 13, the outpatient walk-in lab and outpatient imaging department, both areas impacted by a late January ransomware attack, were open and...
BERLIN, MD

