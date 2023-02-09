Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cape Gazette
Homestead Campground has safe wells
The owners of Homestead Campground want to set the record straight on the timeline of groundwater contamination discovered in the area of Prettyman Road near Harbeson. The issue surfaced during a recent public hearing and approval of the Wynford Preserve subdivision located across Prettyman Road from the campground. Casey Kenton,...
The Dispatch
Committee Advances Fenwick Parking Changes To Council; Business Community Opposes Ordinance
FENWICK ISLAND – Proposed changes to the town’s commercial parking ratios will return to the Fenwick Island Town Council with a favorable recommendation from a resort committee. Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Charter and Ordinance Committee voted 5-1, with member Ben Waide opposed, to accept the December first...
WMDT.com
Salisbury townhouse fire ruled accidental
SALISBURY, Md. – A weekend townhouse fire in Salisbury has been ruled accidental. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at 1805 Woodbrooke Drive. Firefighters were able to control the fire, which began on a rear deck, in roughly ten minutes. Further investigation revealed that the fire...
Cape Gazette
Local senior ride service set to close
A ride service for seniors is set to close Tuesday, Feb. 28, unless an organization or individual is able to continue operating ITNSouthernDelaware. Local educator Nancy Feichtl said her interest in demographics led to the 2015 founding of the nonprofit transportation cooperative in lower Delaware as an affiliate of the national organization.
Cape Gazette
Residents question Sussex cluster ordinance
Two residents appeared before Sussex County Council Feb. 7 with one message – rework the cluster subdivision ordinance. Jill Hicks, who lives in Chapel Green near Lewes, showed council members a short video of equipment ripping out trees along her backyard property line to make way for the Brentwood (formerly known as Coral Lakes) cluster subdivision along Robinsonville Road.
Cape Gazette
Fresh Delaware’s Seaford dispensary opens Feb. 14
After it took three years for the number of medical marijuana dispensaries in Sussex County to increase from two to three, it’s only going to be a little more than three months for a fourth option. Fresh Delaware is set to open Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Seaford. Availability of...
Cape Gazette
DQ Grill & Chill celebrates ribbon cutting in Georgetown
The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Town of Georgetown recently welcomed DQ Grill & Chill to the community with a ribbon cutting. Celebrating the opening are (l-r) Veronica Ramos, Maria Desquivl, Christina Diaz Malone, Bobby Fletcher, Don Kellicutt, Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown, Georgetown Mayor Bill West, Purvesh Patel (obscured), Hitesh Patel, Kamlesh Patel, Takeshita Patel, Scott Anthony, Becky Carney and Neel Patel.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Salisbury, MD
Salisbury may have a distinct small-town vibe, but it’s the largest city on Maryland’s historic Eastern Shore. This coastal city is the county seat of Wicomico County, Maryland, and the commercial and cultural hub of the Delmarva Peninsula. Salisbury was incorporated in 1854, with a rich history dating...
delawarepublic.org
Kidnapping focuses attention on Seaford's recovery housing
A kidnapping in Seaford last month has stirred local anxieties about a rise in violent crime, prompting the city’s police chief to call for increased oversight of Seaford’s half-dozen recovery homes. But some housing providers warn the city’s reaction has spread misinformation. On January 13, a recovery...
Cape Gazette
Sussex board denies concrete-crushing operation
After a nearly four-hour public hearing, the Sussex County Board of Adjustment denied an application for a proposed concrete-crushing operation along Route 13 south of Bridgeville. As the 4-0 vote ended, the large crowd of opponents erupted into applause. FDPN Management LLC of Dover had filed for a special-use exception...
WGMD Radio
Dept of Corrections Hiring Event Saturday in Georgetown
Are you interested in a career in law enforcement and corrections? There is a Correctional Officer Hiring Event Saturday, February 11, in Georgetown from 8:30am to noon at the Delaware National Guard Facility on West Pine Street. Correctional officers and Human Resources professionals will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about working for the Delaware DOC. While there you can complete a Correctional Officer application, participate in an in-person job interview and complete the DOC’s fitness test!
Cape Gazette
Lisa St. Clair creates family environment at Tail Bangers
To say that Tail Bangers owner Lisa St. Clair doggedly goes after any opportunity to support her employees and strengthen her business would be a serious understatement of her determination. When Lisa was presented with a chance to sell her products to national company Pet Supplies Plus in Ohio, she jumped in her van and drove there. When she arrived, she learned one of the principals was in Michigan. Rather than reschedule the meeting, Lisa made her pitch in Ohio, got back in her van, and drove five more hours to Michigan. She sold both gentlemen on her pet treats, and customers can now find them in more than 650 stores across the country.
WMDT.com
Denton Walmart cleared following bomb threat
DENTON, Md. – A Caroline County Walmart was cleared following a bomb threat early Monday morning. We’re told Denton Police responded to the Denton Walmart at around 7:40 a.m. Bomb detecting K-9 units responded, in addition to Maryland State Police and Maryland Fire Marshals. The building was cleared,...
The Dispatch
Hospital Fully Operational Again After Ransomware Incident
BERLIN– Though the investigation into the ransomware incident at Atlantic General Hospital is ongoing, officials confirmed Monday that the facility is once again fully operational. As of Feb. 13, the outpatient walk-in lab and outpatient imaging department, both areas impacted by a late January ransomware attack, were open and...
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fishing Report – Late Winter
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Some may believe February is a month for indoor activities, but there is plenty of winter fishing to be enjoyed. There are excellent opportunities for large tautog off Ocean City, fishing for many freshwater species is good, and Maryland Department of Natural Resources crews are placing generous amounts of trout in put-and-take waters near you – check the DNR trout stocking website. With some mild weather in the forecast, gather up some young people to enjoy some outdoor fun.
WBOC
Illegal Lottery Operation Busted in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. - Two men were arrested in Seaford in connection to an illegal lottery operation. The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Division of Gaming Enforcement, along with the Seaford Police Department, conducted two search warrants on Feb. 9 within the city of Seaford in connection with illegal lottery operations.
The Dispatch
OCPD Eyes Transition To New Reporting System
OCEAN CITY – The transition to a new reporting system will allow the Ocean City Police Department to provide more information on local crime. On Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Chief Ross Buzzuro and Capt. Mike Colbert presented members of the Ocean City Police Commission with an update on the department’s transition to the National Incident-Based Reporting System, or NIBRS.
Cape Gazette
Some good news in a time of bad news
It seems that most of the news today is bad. Even when one party says the news is good, the other party says it’s bad. Well, this time I have some good news for those of us who enjoy fishing, and if anybody says it’s bad, well, that’s just too bad.
Gorgeous Delaware Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic beaches to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, Delaware is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that Delaware's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Lewes is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
Cape Gazette
Laurel man sentenced for Capitol breach
A Sussex County man was sentenced Feb. 9 to three years in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol breach. Kevin Seefried, 53, of Laurel was sentenced for his felony conviction of obstruction of an official proceeding. He was also sentenced to 12 months and six months for misdemeanor charges that include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. All sentences will run concurrently. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden ordered 12 months of supervised release and restitution of $2,000.
