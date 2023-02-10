AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

FEB. 2-9, 2023

From the earthquake that ravaged parts of Turkey and Syria to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Pope’s visit to South Sudan, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Alexander Zemlianichenko in Moscow.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com