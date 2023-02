Stanford Daily

Issa Rae’s post-‘Insecure’ era is an exploration of Black women’s interiority and creativity By Blyss Cleveland, 7 days ago

By Blyss Cleveland, 7 days ago

The season finale of “Insecure” (2016-2021), the hit HBO series by Issa Rae ’07, was a bittersweet moment. The storytelling had come full circle, but ...