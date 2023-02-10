Report: Aubameyang Talks Getting 'Serious'

Discussions surrounding Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's potential move to LAFC are picking up steam.

Having only joined the club over the summer, it appears that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's days at Stamford Bridge are numbered. The Blues are looking for their long-term answer to the striker question and a departure may be best for all parties.

According to MLS insider Tom Bogert, the rumors of talks between Chelsea and MLS side LAFC are true and these discussions have become ' more serious ' in recent days. While these talks are advancing, Bogert again stresses that there is currently no agreement.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

He also cites Matteo Moretto, who claims that this loan deal essentially hinges on Chelsea covering his salary for the remainder of the season. Given the vast differences in wage structures between the two leagues, this is a reasonable bit of reporting.

LAFC have recently let striker Chicho Arango leave for Mexican side Pachuca, which would explain their sudden interest in Aubameyang.

A short loan to the MLS would be a good opportunity for the Gabonese forward to either build his reputation back up for another move within Europe this summer or to secure a permanent transfer to LAFC, one of the more recognizable sides in the MLS.

