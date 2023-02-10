'A Great Coach' - Joao Felix On Graham Potter

Chelsea forward Joao Felix offered his initial thoughts on his new manager Graham Potter.

Though he has hardly been at the club, Joao Felix appears to have already seen enough from boss Graham Potter to know this is someone he enjoys working with. The Portuguese attacker spoke with AS this week regarding his thoughts on his new manager.

To begin with, Felix explained that Potter was eager to discuss the team and his style of play with him, something he valued.

'One of the first days he called me into his locker room. We were talking about his game idea, the game idea he had thought of for me. He explained to me how the team plays, what they do.'

This sort of thing has left a lasting impression on the young man, based on his final comments on the Englishman.

'I really liked that he interacted with me. He shows that he is a very good person and a great coach.'

It is unclear what the future holds for the 23-year-old but if these quotes are anything to go off of, he would likely be interested in extending his stay at Stamford Bridge.

