Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is knee-deep in the world of film and television. The success of Power has led to four spin-off series. In addition, he is also the executive producer of the rising Starz series, BMF. Not to be forgotten, he also has a boxing original series in the works at Starz. With all of that going on, he is apparently still finding time to record new music. During a recent sit-down with Billboard, Jackson revealed that he has been in the studio with Nas, Dr. Dre and Eminem recently.

3 DAYS AGO