Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Were Finalizing Spring Wedding Plans Days Before Actress Publicly Trashed Rockstar Over ‘Dishonesty’
Megan Fox and her fiancée Machine Gun Kelly were in the middle of planning their lavish Spring wedding before the actress publicly trashed him over the weekend which sparked breakup rumors, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation revealed that Fox, 36, and her beau Machine Gun Kelly, 32, were “hard at work” organizing their big day.One insider said Machine Gun Kelly had actually taken the lead on the planning and was jokingly labeled “groomzilla” by friends. Last month, an insider said about MGK, “he’s always interfering with her plans, so she throws up her hands and lets...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
DJ Khaled’s We The Best Secures Partnership With Def Jam
DJ Khaled and his music imprint, We The Best, have reportedly inked a deal with Def Jam. Under the newly enacted partnership, the Grammy Award winner will serve as the label’s Global Creative Consultant and release his new albums under the Universal Music Group umbrella. “This new chapter marks...
Prime Video Shares The First Teaser For Dominique Fishback’s ‘Swarm’
Who knew “Stan” culture would ever go this far? From the diabolically creative minds of Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Prime Video’s Swarm takes a harsh, yet frighteningly realistic look at an obsessed fan named Dre who takes things over the edge. Played by the dynamic Dominique...
A$AP Rocky, SZA, LeBron James And More React To Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Performance
For more than a decade, the world has acknowledged Rihanna as one of the greatest entertainers in the world. Tonight, her performance at State Farm Stadium during Super Bowl LVII was a clear reminder of just how talented she is. LeBron James, SZA and Cardi B were just a few...
WATCH: Babyface Sings ‘America, The Beautiful’ At Super Bowl LVII
The Super Bowl LVII may be the biggest stage in American sports. However, it may also be the biggest stage in American music. Throughout the years, Whitney Houston, Prince, Michael Jackson and Beyoncé have all lent their talents to the NFL’s biggest night. Tonight, the tradition continued with the help of three incredible talents — Babyface, Chris Stapleton and Sheryl Lee Ralph.
Central Cee Gears Up For Valentine’s Day With ‘Me & You’
Valentine’s Day may be a few days away, but Central Cee is here to celebrate love. Produced by EY and Razor, “Me & You” is trap infused love tune that spotlights the West London artist’s unique vocal tone as he professes his loyalty to his girlfriend despite being a globally desired star.
50 Cent To Appear On ‘King’s Disease IV’
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is knee-deep in the world of film and television. The success of Power has led to four spin-off series. In addition, he is also the executive producer of the rising Starz series, BMF. Not to be forgotten, he also has a boxing original series in the works at Starz. With all of that going on, he is apparently still finding time to record new music. During a recent sit-down with Billboard, Jackson revealed that he has been in the studio with Nas, Dr. Dre and Eminem recently.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes Shot And Killed In South Africa
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes had passed away at 35 years old after being shot outside a restaurant in Durban, South Africa. AKA was reportedly scheduled to perform at a nightclub in Durban, South Africa on Friday. Nearby the venue, the rapper was walking to his car when armed individuals shot him multiple times. His close friend and entrepreneur, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, was also hit and killed. There is no word as to where local police are in their investigation.
Rihanna Previews Super Bowl LVII Halftime Performance: ‘The Setlist Was The Biggest Challenge’
Performing at the Super Bowl has become a coveted opportunity in entertainment. Throughout the years, legends like Michael Jackson, Prince and Beyoncé have all taken the stage on the biggest night in American sports. This evening, Ms. Robyn Rihanna Fenty will join the exclusive club of entertainers to perform at the Super Bowl.
WATCH: Sheryl Lee Ralph Sings ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’ At Super Bowl LVII
Leading up to Super Bowl LVII, a number of stars, including Drake, Cardi B and Travis Scott, have delivered showstopping performances. With that in mind, it only made sense that the big game kicked off with a few vocal performances as well. Taking time away from her class at Abbott Elementary, Sheryl Lee Ralph delivered a showstopping performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
McDonald’s Introduces Cardi B & Offset’s Limited-Edition Meal At Super Bowl LVII
Cardi B and Offset may not be taking the stage at halftime, but they are certainly co-stars in this year’s Super Bowl production. Just moments before kickoff, the award-winning couple co-starred in McDonald’s Super Bowl LVII ad. Alongside a number of other couples from around the world, the two stars lovingly bonded over knowing each other’s orders at the fast-food chain.
