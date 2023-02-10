ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: How long will SHIB army wait for support?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has gapped down to its lowest level in over a week, as traders largely shunned cryptocurrencies and other riskier assets. SHIB has been slipping after testing the $0.00001590 resistance level, and now, the SHIB army is waiting for the resistance to turn to support. However, that has not happened yet, and at press time, its price was $0.00001269.
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
financefeeds.com

Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion

Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Issues Bitcoin Alert, Says BTC Could Be Forming Bearish Reversal Structure

A closely followed crypto strategist is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders, saying that BTC may be in the process of creating a bearish reversal pattern. Pseudonymous analyst Rekt tells his 45,500 YouTube subscribers that over the past two weeks, Bitcoin has confirmed downside continuation after it failed to take out resistance at around $24,000.
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
COLORADO STATE
Android Headlines

How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023

Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
Markets Insider

Michael Burry, BlackRock and Morgan Stanley have warned the stocks rally won't last. Here's why they have little faith in the market's best start to a year since 2019

US stocks have enjoyed a "surprisingly good start" to the year, with benchmark indexes like the S&P 500 rallying. The equity gains have been driven mainly by expectations that the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates this year. But bearish investors like Michael Burry are warning the market could...

Comments / 0

Community Policy