‘She’s an anomaly’: How Cosby’s Shylee Shelton came to meet expectations, make history

WASHBURN — Cosby sophomore Shylee Shelton swiped at the ball in a warm Washburn gym last Tuesday night.

She kept swiping, kept reaching, until she came up with what she wanted: a steal.

With 30 seconds left and time plummeting before halftime, Shelton gained control of the ball and moved swiftly down the floor while dribbling with her left hand.

She switched the ball to her right hand, kept moving, then pulled to a stop.

Time seemed to slow down with Shelton jumping, lofting, kissing the ball off the glass as she drove through a Washburn defender and drew a foul.

As she was nudged, Shelton turned her head to watch the ball slide cleanly through the net.

And that’s when she knew.

Shelton let out a yell, flexed and accepted a low-five from Alexis McGaha.

Then, with a sideline of blue exploding behind her, the 15-year-old Shelton turned to take her first free-throw as the youngest player in Cosby basketball history to reach 1,000 points.

Shelton smiled a bit, indulging herself and the moment a bit more as she stepped to the line.

This was what she had wanted — no, expected — coming into high school: to leave her own mark.

And now, having compiled seven 30-point games, six 10-rebound games and a four-figure point total less than two years into her Cosby career?

Well, Shelton had certainly left her own mark on the Cosby program, this one being her biggest yet.

Quickly, though, Shelton focused on the basket. Wiped her hands on her shorts. Let the smile fall.

Because Cosby still trailed by five at the time, and Shelton — just as she has all her life — had more work left to do.

‘ROO-HAY’ for Shylee

When Brian Shelton shows up to Cosby basketball games, he typically wears a blue t-shirt with an Eagle logo on the front and his daughter’s number 4 on the back.

Above the number, there is a two-syllable word in block letters: ROO-HAY.

The phrase, while funny, has a simple explanation.

When Shelton was two years old, her older siblings would shout “Hooray!” for their dog.

“So when they would say ‘Hooray,’ she would say ‘Roo-hay,’” her father said with a laugh. “So I’ll holler Roo-hay during a game, and no one knows who it is.”

What everyone does know, though, is Shylee’s actual name — just as they did after she won Co-Player of the Year for her district last season, and just as they did when, as an eighth-grader, she led Grassy Fork to its first county tournament title in 20 years.

“And for her to get those points with everyone knowing who she is, it shows that she works hard and takes the game very seriously,” said Spencer Moore, who coached Shelton in AAU basketball.

He, like Brian and Shylee Shelton, expected the output that has been seen this season — even with how “unprecedented” it is for a storied program such as Cosby.

The attention that comes with that kind of game, though? Shelton tends to brush it off her own shoulders, instead sliding the credit to her teammates and coaches.

“My dad always taught me to never brag on myself — to let other people do it,” she summarized. “So that’s what I’ve always done.”

The effect has created an off-court combination of humility and thankfulness, spiked with a hint of confidence and the “expectation” that she carries — i.e., the competitor within.

The pressure can be a lot. But she thrives on it now, just as she did when she first grew to love the game.

‘Wanted to be the best’

Three short years after he dubbed his daughter with her “ROO-HAY” nickname, Brian Shelton watched his daughter fall in love with basketball.

Immediately, that love stoked a competitive fire within a young Shylee.

“I just wanted to be the best,” she explained after a recent win.

By fourth or fifth grade, Shelton really started connecting with the game — and the basket — and Cocke County’s elementary league allowed her to face players two and three years older.

So her parents, seeing her desire and ability, put her on the AAU circuit.

“And then, she wanted to be the best on her team,” summarized Brian Shelton. “Then the best in the game. Then the best on the court.”

Shelton’s work ethic matched her desire, as she continued improving her craft in the off-season.

Moore, who had just moved back to Newport from North Carolina, took notice and put Shylee on an AAU team filled with players from Grassy Fork and the Tar Heel state.

Sure enough, something in Shelton changed that summer.

She grew more aggressive, more powerful, as she came closer to the player that guided Grassy to its championship just a year later.

“I think it was the style of play and the competition,” said Moore. “That helped her take her game to the next level. She knew she had to bring her game, or she wouldn’t get to play.”

Shelton did, and her style of play continued the next season.

So too did her competitive spirit, which drove her so far that she changed shoes at halftime of the championship game — just to finish the night on a sprained ankle she had suffered moments earlier.

“She turned her ankle right before halftime,” explained Moore. “And I said, ‘Shylee, what are you doing? How will you be remembered?’ And she said she would play.”

Suddenly, there appeared a pair of Under Armour shoes — ones that belonged to Shelton’s current Cosby teammate, Madylyn Bible.

Shelton slid the shoes onto her feet, then laced them up and ran back out for the second half.

“To me,” said Moore, “that showed her will. She could have quit. Still did whatever it took to win.”

Repping the blue and white

The same logic has applied to Shelton’s high school career, as she came in knowing what she could do and how she could do it.

So, she worked harder. Dropped other sports. Focused solely on basketball, going so far as to play approximately 100 games a season after combining the AAU circuit with Cosby’s schedule.

“Since the seventh grade, she has taken no time off,” said Brian Shelton. “We go from the season to travel ball and right back into the season.”

And when Shelton is not playing for Cosby?

“She goes through personal training, six hours of practice a week and then playing through the weekend, Friday through Sunday, in Knoxville,” her dad said.

The results have paid off in droves.

Shelton is the No. 4 player in the state for the class of 2025, and her GPA matches her jersey number — 4.0.

She is also on pace to snap the all-time scoring record for anyone in Cocke County — and is doing so at an impressively young age.

“She’s only 15, so she’s the same age as a freshman,” said Moore. “So with her birthday being August 1, she might be the youngest sophomore in the state.

“That’s unbelievable considering her basketball I.Q and her motor. She sets goals and knocks them down. It wouldn’t be crazy to think she might be the first 2,000-point scorer in Newport.”

At the rate Shelton is going, Moore is correct.

Shelton does, of course, have other goals as well.

An All-State nomination. Maybe a Miss Basketball finalist spot. Certainly a state championship appearance, which her father said is especially enticing.

She also seeks to write her own legacy, though, and she certainly accomplished it this season.

But then again?

“That was,” she said, “my expectation.”

So it has been for those close to her, who have watched her dominate through her years on the hardwood.

Still, it would also be disappointing to not point out the wild nature of what she has accomplished thus far, too — feats that some seemed ready for, yet ones that are rare all the same when put into perspective.

“It’s easy to not talk about it when somebody is doing it every night,” summarized Lowe. “It’s not common, what she’s doing. It has never happened before this year. I’ve never had a person do what she has. She’s an anomaly, and I’m glad she’s on my team.”