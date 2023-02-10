ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garberville, CA

Tom Driver
3d ago

Thand to Joe, who said he would attack the fossil fuel industries! You people voted him in, and now you don't like the results

Related
kymkemp.com

PG&E Offers Money Saving Tips as Energy Costs Rise

With winter in full swing, customers may be using more energy to heat their homes as temperatures drop. At the same time, the prices that Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) pays for the natural gas it delivers to its customers have been rising this year, driven by higher demand and tighter supplies on the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

California’s Housing Duel Between State and Local Governments Intensifies

The long-simmering duel between California’s state and local governments over housing is entering a new and more confrontational phase. Local governments in the San Francisco Bay Area had until Jan. 31 to submit plans for meeting their state-imposed quotas for facilitating housing construction, and many of them missed it. They were supposed to identify enough land for the required number of housing units and the steps they were taking to make development feasible.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

California to Consider Weight-Based Registration Fees for Larger Vehicles

Weight-based vehicle registration fees could be coming to California under a proposal in the state legislature, reports Ricardo Cano in the San Francisco Chronicle. “Assembly member Chris Ward, a San Diego Democrat, wants the California Transportation Commission to study the costs and benefits of levying a weight fee for heavy cars to pay for street safety improvement projects.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Californians begin receiving Climate Credit notices via email

LOS ANGELES - Did you get yours?. Some SoCalGas customers received an email Thursday notifying them of the upcoming California Climate Credit. "This month your natural gas bill will include a credit of $50.77 identified as the ‘California Climate Credit.’ Your household and millions of others throughout the state will receive this credit on your utility bills," the email read in part.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

New Study Exposes $4.5 Billion in “Hidden State Taxes” on California Utility Bills – Climate Mandates Add Even More Costs

The original story can be read here. California politicians are trying to shift the blame for high electricity and gas rates to private utilities, but a new report from the Transparency Foundation reveals “hidden state taxes” and state climate change mandates are causing Californians to pay 67.1% more for electricity and 30.1% more for natural gas than national average.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Finishing the High-Speed Rail Project Is Crucial to California’s Future

Sixty years ago, construction workers in the San Joaquin Valley began two major infrastructure projects that did much to build modern California: the State Water Project and Interstate 5. Backed by strong support in Sacramento, including adequate funding, the freeway connected drivers to Los Angeles in 1972, and the aqueduct began delivering water to Southern California in 1973.
CALIFORNIA STATE
C. Heslop

Mass Pharmacy Closures In California

Some California residents will have a challenge filling their prescriptions. It will take more than a walk around the corner to get items. The change comes as pharmacies go out of business due to shifts in the economy. Some areas will feel the effect more than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Banning Gas Appliances Will Cost California Homeowners Over $30k Each

The original story can be read here. California Democrat politicians are proposing costly bans on the use of any natural gas appliances in homes and buildings across the state. A proposed statewide ban is already advancing and several localities have already adopted the bans. Retrofit mandates to remove natural gas appliances will cost the typical homeowner over $30,000!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Be My Travel Muse

The 10 Best Things to Do in California in March

Chances are, you don’t need another excuse to visit California. The spectacular variety of landscapes, dramatic coastlines, rolling hills, and rugged mountain peaks are all stunning year-round, so how can you decide when to visit?. There’s something to love about every season in the Golden State, but this post...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, weekend edition: Storm to bring cold air, snow this week; Army Corps plan Stockton meeting on Delta Tunnel; Commentary: Imperial Valley has sacrificed enough; One wet year won’t solve Colorado River woes; and more …

Potent storm set to deliver colder air, heavy snow to western US. “A significant shift toward colder conditions is in store for the western United States through the middle of the week and AccuWeather forecasters are tracking a storm and monitoring the potential for a foot of snow or more to fall across some high-elevation locations. On the heels of a storm at the jet stream level of the atmosphere that will track across the United States-Mexico border through Monday before lifting northward into the Plains, a separate storm will arrive in the Pacific Northwest and deliver rain and some areas of snow that are likely to continue at times through at least Monday evening. … ”
CALIFORNIA STATE

