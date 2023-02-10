ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 22

Just sayin!
3d ago

What this woman did straight out cruel and inhumane. I pray that puppy is out of her hands and she gets caught. What an evil act!!😡 But do remember that Karma always finds it's way back sooner or later.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Sherman Oaks man killed by neighbor after verbal dispute: LAPD

Police said a man shot his neighbor following a verbal dispute in Sherman Oaks early Monday morning.Los Angeles police responded to a shooting on the 14000 block of Moorpark Street in Sherman Oaks at 3:13 a.m.Police said two men were involved in a verbal dispute, leading to one man to shoot the other. Police said the two are apparently neighbors.Los Angeles Fire Dept. paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.The shooting suspect was taken into custody, Los Angeles police said.Information on the suspect and the victim was not immediately released.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man shot dead in Sherman Oaks over neighbor dispute: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway in Sherman Oaks after a 75-year-old man was shot to death following a dispute with a neighbor overnight. Officers discovered the man's body around 3:15 a.m. in the area near 14622 Moorpark Street. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim suffered...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Cerritos pursuit crash: Truck stolen Friday in DTLA

Two suspects were taken into custody following a pursuit crash in Cerritos Monday morning. The vehicle was reportedly carjacked in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the Lakewood area shortly before 7 a.m. Monday.The suspect vehicle, a Nissan Frontier pickup truck, crashed at 195th and Pioneer in Cerritos and burst into flames.One suspect was taken into custody on foot several blocks away. Another suspect was also taken into custody.The truck was reportedly taken in an armed carjacking on Friday in the downtown Los Angeles area. Deputies spotted the truck Monday morning, and the driver then allegedly ran a red light at Pioneer and Del Amo boulevards in the Lakewood area before crashing about a half-mile north on Pioneer at 195th Street in Cerritos.
CERRITOS, CA
foxla.com

Store clerk grabs knife out of would-be robbers hands, chases him from store

LOS ANGELES - A would-be robber is still on the run after video showed him holding a Westlake store clerk at knifepoint before she fought him off last week. Sayda Ventura is a clerk at Amaya's Mini Market. Last Thursday, Feb. 9, security cameras from the store captured a man in a red baseball cap and black facemask walking behind the store counter before holding a large knife to Ventura's torso. In seconds, Ventura grabbed the knife out of the man's hands and chased him out of the store, yelling. The whole interaction lasted around 15 seconds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

SUV slams into home in East L.A.

Two people were detained by deputies after an SUV crashed into a home in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. at E. Olympic Boulevard and Hendricks Avenue.  Authorities told a news photographer that both occupants of the white SUV were detained but did not require hospitalization. It was unclear […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

'NYPD Blue' star Austin Majors dead at 27

LOS ANGELES - Austin Majors, who starred in the hit "NYPD Blue" series, has died, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed Monday. He was 27. The former child actor - who was born Austin Robert Setmajer - was found dead at a homeless housing facility in Los Angeles Saturday, TMZ reports. Majors' cause of death has not yet been released, but sources told the outlet they suspect Majors died from a fentanyl overdose.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death near downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – A man in his 30s was shot dead Sunday morning by a gunman in the Westlake community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The shooting occurred at 12:16 a.m. Sunday in the area of Lucas Avenue and Ingraham Street, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Widow of emergency room doctor killed during a bike ride on PCH speaks out

Emergency room physician Mike Mammone put his patients, family and community first. Through her immeasurable grief, his wife Julie is honoring the life of the Laguna Beach doctor and thanking friends as well as strangers for embracing her and the couple's sons after Mike's tragic death earlier this month. "This town is — I don't know if there's anywhere like it. They have literally put their arms around us. We feel it," said Julie. "There's not a day that doesn't go by that we don't get cards, gifts, flowers, food."It's been almost two weeks since Dr. Michael Mammone died on the Pacific...
DANA POINT, CA
CBS LA

Multiple West Covina businesses burglarized; suspects at large

Multiple West Covina businesses were burglarized early Sunday morning and police were trying to determine if they the crimes are connected to others across the Southland.At least four businesses had their doors boarded up Monday morning after this weekend's burglaries, including a salon, a Thai food restaurant, and the restaurant Temple Bar Urban Eats."We're struggling, trying so hard to make people happy with the bar, with the restaurant, and then to have people come in and disrespect it that way," said Ron Beilke, the owner of Temple Bar Urban Eats. He wasn't aware that his business had been hit until Sunday...
WEST COVINA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Former child actor Austin Majors dies at 27

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An investigation was continuing Monday into the death of actor Austin Majors, who as a child portrayed the son of Dennis Franz’s character on “NYPD Blue.”. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Majors — whose real name was Austin Setmajer —...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LAPD sergeant charged with reckless driving after crash

LOS ANGELES - A sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department was charged with reckless driving while on duty and seriously injuring another person, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Friday. Ruby Aguirre, 37, was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing injury stemming from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy