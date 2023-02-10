Read full article on original website
Just sayin!
3d ago
What this woman did straight out cruel and inhumane. I pray that puppy is out of her hands and she gets caught. What an evil act!!😡 But do remember that Karma always finds it's way back sooner or later.
Sherman Oaks man killed by neighbor after verbal dispute: LAPD
Police said a man shot his neighbor following a verbal dispute in Sherman Oaks early Monday morning.Los Angeles police responded to a shooting on the 14000 block of Moorpark Street in Sherman Oaks at 3:13 a.m.Police said two men were involved in a verbal dispute, leading to one man to shoot the other. Police said the two are apparently neighbors.Los Angeles Fire Dept. paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.The shooting suspect was taken into custody, Los Angeles police said.Information on the suspect and the victim was not immediately released.
foxla.com
Man shot dead in Sherman Oaks over neighbor dispute: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway in Sherman Oaks after a 75-year-old man was shot to death following a dispute with a neighbor overnight. Officers discovered the man's body around 3:15 a.m. in the area near 14622 Moorpark Street. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim suffered...
Cerritos pursuit crash: Truck stolen Friday in DTLA
Two suspects were taken into custody following a pursuit crash in Cerritos Monday morning. The vehicle was reportedly carjacked in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the Lakewood area shortly before 7 a.m. Monday.The suspect vehicle, a Nissan Frontier pickup truck, crashed at 195th and Pioneer in Cerritos and burst into flames.One suspect was taken into custody on foot several blocks away. Another suspect was also taken into custody.The truck was reportedly taken in an armed carjacking on Friday in the downtown Los Angeles area. Deputies spotted the truck Monday morning, and the driver then allegedly ran a red light at Pioneer and Del Amo boulevards in the Lakewood area before crashing about a half-mile north on Pioneer at 195th Street in Cerritos.
Man shot, killed by neighbor in Sherman Oaks, police say
A Sherman Oaks man was arrested Monday after he reportedly shot and killed his neighbor following a dispute, LAPD says. It happened in the 14000 block of Moorpark Street around 3:15 a.m.
foxla.com
Store clerk grabs knife out of would-be robbers hands, chases him from store
LOS ANGELES - A would-be robber is still on the run after video showed him holding a Westlake store clerk at knifepoint before she fought him off last week. Sayda Ventura is a clerk at Amaya's Mini Market. Last Thursday, Feb. 9, security cameras from the store captured a man in a red baseball cap and black facemask walking behind the store counter before holding a large knife to Ventura's torso. In seconds, Ventura grabbed the knife out of the man's hands and chased him out of the store, yelling. The whole interaction lasted around 15 seconds.
SUV slams into home in East L.A.
Two people were detained by deputies after an SUV crashed into a home in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. at E. Olympic Boulevard and Hendricks Avenue. Authorities told a news photographer that both occupants of the white SUV were detained but did not require hospitalization. It was unclear […]
Man Shot Dead in Westlake Community of Los Angeles
A man in his 30s was shot dead Sunday morning by a gunman in the Westlake community of Los Angeles, authorities said.
foxla.com
'NYPD Blue' star Austin Majors dead at 27
LOS ANGELES - Austin Majors, who starred in the hit "NYPD Blue" series, has died, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed Monday. He was 27. The former child actor - who was born Austin Robert Setmajer - was found dead at a homeless housing facility in Los Angeles Saturday, TMZ reports. Majors' cause of death has not yet been released, but sources told the outlet they suspect Majors died from a fentanyl overdose.
Deputies search for inmate who escaped Pico Rivera station
An inmate escaped from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera station today and unsuccessfully tried to steal a vehicle, but eluded an initial search.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death near downtown Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 30s was shot dead Sunday morning by a gunman in the Westlake community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The shooting occurred at 12:16 a.m. Sunday in the area of Lucas Avenue and Ingraham Street, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
Wife of California doctor who drove family off cliff in Tesla doesn't want him prosecuted: reports
Pasadena radiologist Dharmesh Patel was ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty to charges of domestic violence and attempted murder for the Jan. 2 crash.
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country.
Widow of emergency room doctor killed during a bike ride on PCH speaks out
Emergency room physician Mike Mammone put his patients, family and community first. Through her immeasurable grief, his wife Julie is honoring the life of the Laguna Beach doctor and thanking friends as well as strangers for embracing her and the couple's sons after Mike's tragic death earlier this month. "This town is — I don't know if there's anywhere like it. They have literally put their arms around us. We feel it," said Julie. "There's not a day that doesn't go by that we don't get cards, gifts, flowers, food."It's been almost two weeks since Dr. Michael Mammone died on the Pacific...
Caught on video: Puppy jumps out of car on 101 Fwy in Woodland Hills, misses oncoming traffic
Heart-stopping video shows the moment a puppy jumped out of a moving car on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills and narrowly missed getting hit by traffic.
pasadenanow.com
Neighbor Dispute Over Loud Music Leads to Barricaded Suspect, Arrest for Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Police arrested a Pasadena man after a woman reported shortly after noon that he pointed a handgun at her. The incident occurred in the 600 block of East Walnut St., where both the victim and the suspect reside in adjacent apartments. According to Pasadena Police Watch Commander Lieutenant Sean Dawkins,...
Multiple West Covina businesses burglarized; suspects at large
Multiple West Covina businesses were burglarized early Sunday morning and police were trying to determine if they the crimes are connected to others across the Southland.At least four businesses had their doors boarded up Monday morning after this weekend's burglaries, including a salon, a Thai food restaurant, and the restaurant Temple Bar Urban Eats."We're struggling, trying so hard to make people happy with the bar, with the restaurant, and then to have people come in and disrespect it that way," said Ron Beilke, the owner of Temple Bar Urban Eats. He wasn't aware that his business had been hit until Sunday...
CHP Pursuit Ends in Front of Suspect’s Home in El Monte
El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect that led California Highway Patrol on a chase from San Bernardino County ended with the suspect in custody in front of his home in a city neighborhood within Los Angeles County. CHP Baldwin Park took over a pursuit from the San Bernardino...
spectrumnews1.com
Former child actor Austin Majors dies at 27
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An investigation was continuing Monday into the death of actor Austin Majors, who as a child portrayed the son of Dennis Franz’s character on “NYPD Blue.”. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Majors — whose real name was Austin Setmajer —...
foxla.com
LAPD sergeant charged with reckless driving after crash
LOS ANGELES - A sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department was charged with reckless driving while on duty and seriously injuring another person, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Friday. Ruby Aguirre, 37, was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing injury stemming from...
Headlines: Independent Autopsy Reveals More Clues In O.C. Public Defender’s Mysterious Death In Rosarito
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rosarito: A private autopsy revealed that a public defender killed in a beach town in Baja that is a...
