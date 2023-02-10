Two suspects were taken into custody following a pursuit crash in Cerritos Monday morning. The vehicle was reportedly carjacked in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the Lakewood area shortly before 7 a.m. Monday.The suspect vehicle, a Nissan Frontier pickup truck, crashed at 195th and Pioneer in Cerritos and burst into flames.One suspect was taken into custody on foot several blocks away. Another suspect was also taken into custody.The truck was reportedly taken in an armed carjacking on Friday in the downtown Los Angeles area. Deputies spotted the truck Monday morning, and the driver then allegedly ran a red light at Pioneer and Del Amo boulevards in the Lakewood area before crashing about a half-mile north on Pioneer at 195th Street in Cerritos.

CERRITOS, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO