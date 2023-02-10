Read full article on original website
De La Hoya: If Andy Ruiz Catches Deontay Wilder - It's Lights Out!
Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya is giving Andy Ruiz a good puncher's chance to defeat Deontay Wilder. The two former heavyweight champions are in line to face each other in the coming months, in what will be sanctioned as a final WBC world title eliminator. After suffering...
Rey Vargas: I Don't Agree With The Decision, But I Respect It
With the words “ice water” and “shock the world” etched on his trunks, O’Shaquie Foster produced the fight of his life, coolly and methodically out-boxing two-division world champion Rey Vargas to capture the vacant WBC super featherweight world championship in his first title shot live on Showtime Saturday, February 11 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison Will Air Live on Showtime on March 11
It will be announced on tonight’s Showtime Championship Boxing telecast that Tim Tszyu, son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu and an undefeated action fighter, will return to his birth place of Sydney, Australia to face former world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison for the vacant Interim WBO 154-pound title in the main event of a Showtime telecast live on Saturday, March 11 (Sunday, March 12 in Australia).
Team Beterbiev: Our Only Interest is Bivol; Fourth Belt Is All We’re Missing
Veteran trainer Marc Ramsay apparently does not think much differently than the average hardcore boxing fan when it comes to the topic of Artur Beterbiev’s next fight. Like most boxing enthusiasts, the head coach of the WBC, WBO, IBF light heavyweight champion wants to see his charge swap punches with the lone other beltholder in the division, WBA titlist and fellow Russian Dmitry Bivol, for the undisputed championship.
Teddy Atlas Backs Jake Paul To Defeat Tommy Fury, Explains Why
Hall of Fame trainer Teddy Atlas is backing Jake Paul to come out on top in his upcoming fight with unbeaten light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury. Fury and Paul will finally collide on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. They were scheduled to collide on two occasions, with Fury being unable...
Derrick James Doesn't Believe Anthony Joshua Needs To Be A Dog To Be Successful
For the most part, Anthony Joshua’s career has been flooded with a perpetual amount of praise. From his hulking physique to his ability to separate his foes from their consciousness, Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) has essentially been the heavyweight division’s golden child. However, despite his praises being sung, Andy Ruiz Jr. revealed several cracks in his armor.
O'Shaquie Foster vs. Rey Vargas - CompuBox Punch Stats
Rey Vargas landed in double digits in 5 of the 12 rounds. O’Shaquie Foster reached double digit lands in 9 of the 12 rounds. Foster threw 101 more punches than Vargas and landed 43 more punches (22 more jabs and 21 more power punches). In the championship rounds, Foster out-landed Vargas 32-10.
Jermall Charlo: I Needed Some Time Away; Back In My Bag, Defending My WBC Title In June
Jermall Charlo is poised to end by far the longest layoff of his career. The unbeaten two-division and reigning WBC middleweight titlist is back in camp for a planned ring return. Charlo insisted he will next fight in June, though the update was not accompanied by a location, opponent or even a concrete fight date.
Jose Aldo Says He and Mayweather Are In Talks For Exhibition Match In 2023
Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition agenda may involve a mixed-martial-arts great. Moments after making his professional boxing debut, Jose Aldo, the former UFC featherweight champion, indicated Friday in Rio de Janeiro that he and Mayweather have agreed to face each other in an exhibition match later this year. “His side has...
Daily Bread Mailbag: Canelo, Broner-Williams, Navarrete, Romero, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Emanuel Navarrete and his recent win over Liam Wilson, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Adrien Broner vs. Michael Williams, Women's boxing, Rolando Romero, and more. Hey Bread, hope all is well with you. Good luck with Caleb Plant for...
Martin Bakole Aims To Get Mandatory Crack at Daniel Dubois, Says Shalom
Heavyweight contender Martin Bakole is planning to force a crack at WBA "regular" champion Daniel Dubois. Bakole has been out of the ring since May of 2022, when he picked up a stunning decision win over Olympic gold medal winner Tony Yoka. He is expected to become a lot busier...
O'Shaquie Foster Title Win Likely To Come With Back-To-Back Mandatory Defenses
O’Shaquie Foster is as aware of what’s in his future as he was in the ring to win his first major title. Back-to-back mandatory title defenses await the 29-year-old Orange, Texas native following his twelve-round, unanimous decision victory over two-division titlist Rey Vargas. Judges Alejandro Rochin (119-109), Tim Cheatham (117-111) and David Sutherland (116-112) all scored for Foster, who claimed the vacant WBC junior lightweight title Saturday evening at Alamodome in San Antonio.
Hrgovic-Ruiz: Purse Bid Ordered, Contradicting IBF Rules For Interim Title Fights
The previously ordered Filip Hrgovic-Andy Ruiz interim title fight will now head to a purse bid. Unless, of course, the IBF reviews its own rules and reverses course. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the 30-day period assigned to the Hrgovic-Ruiz interim IBF heavyweight title fight has concluded without the two sides reaching a deal. The sanctioning body notified all registered promoters that the ordered contest is now the subject of a February 28 purse bid hearing.
Euro News: Robin Krasniqi, Felix Sturm, Ballesta vs. Mendy, More
Former WBA Interim and IBO light heavyweight champion Robin Krasniqi (51-7) returns to action on February 25 in Munich against Belgian Timor Nikarkhoev (26-4). Krasniqi has been out of the ring since losing his titles to Dominic Boesel on a close decision. Team Krasniqi then fought a long battle in trying to get the decision reversed but to no avail.
Joshua Could Be Done At World Level If He Loses To Franklin, Says Hearn
Normally stoic, a fat grin was plastered onto the face of Jermaine Franklin. After pushing Dillian Whyte to the brink during their November showdown, the 29-year-old was convinced that he successfully pocketed the biggest win of his career. But while the American contender threw his hands up in triumph, he...
Yarde Calls For Beterbiev Rematch, Also Wants Bivol, Canelo, Buatsi
Anthony Yarde apparently has little desire to coast after his grueling donnybrook in his last fight. The British, 175-pound contender put up a spirited effort against unified champion Artur Beterbiev of Russia a couple of weeks ago in London but he ultimately came up short, getting stopped in the eighth round after this corner threw in the towel.
Lenier Pero: PBC Will Put Me In Best Position To Become First Cuban Heavyweight Champion
There will likely come tougher tests in the career of Lenier Pero. For now, he can take comfort in knowing he survived a potentially disastrous situation this early into his career. The unbeaten Cuban export overcame a rough end to the third round and a deficit on two of the...
Canelo To Take Pay Cut By Facing Ryder in Mexico, Says Hearn
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will take a pay cut by facing John Ryder back home in Mexico instead of the United States, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. The undisputed super-middleweight champion looks set to take on WBO mandatory challenger Ryder on Cinco de Mayo weekend with reports suggesting the fight is heading to Jalisco.
Tank Davis: Guys Get Few Wins, Think Highly Of Themselves – Come See Me For Real Fight, Real Check
The events involving Gervonta Davis usually equate to big business and box office success. For the Jan. 7 show featuring Davis and Hector Luis Garcia, Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions leveraged the Baltimore native’s fan base in the area to generate over $5 million in ticket revenue at the CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC – a new all-time gate record, breaking a previous mark set during a Rolling Stones concert. The sellout event – a ninth-round stoppage win for Davis – featured 19,731 fans.
Mayer on Baumgardner: She Has No Stamina; Completely Gassed Out Against Mekhaled By Third
Mikaela Mayer wasn’t too impressed by Alycia Baumgardner’s latest performance. Michigan's Baumgardner recently unified all four belts in the women’s 130-pound division with a unanimous points win over France’s Elhem Mekhaled last Saturday at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Baumgardner unified three titles in her weight class when she defeated Mayer last October in London.
