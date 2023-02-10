County approves $80K for workforce housing project in downtown Tillamook

Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners approved an $80,000 grant for workforce housing at their February 1 meeting.

The multifamily housing grant is the second awarded by the commissioners in 2023 and will help in the construction of four apartments above the Oregon Coast Dance Center in downtown Tillamook.

Lisa Greiner, the owner of the Oregon Coast Dance Center as well as the building that houses it on Main Street, has been working to bring the project to fruition since 2019.

The $80,000 from the county constitutes just part of the almost half million dollars in grant funding which Greiner has received for the project.

Commissioner Erin Skaar explained that the funding for the grant came in equal parts from American Recovery Plan Act and the county’s short-term rental license operator fee.

Skaar said that the fee was assessed to short-term rental properties in addition to the cost of the application for the license. 25% of the fee is earmarked for public safety with the remainder going towards housing.

The new development will include three two-bedroom apartments of approximately 1,000 square feet and a 700-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment, with planned completion this spring.

To qualify for the grant, Greiner has agreed to offer the apartments at rents affordable to renters making between 80% and 120% of the area’s median income for 20 years.

Zac Mallon, Coordinator of the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council, then delivered a presentation on his group’s work to the board.

The council manages projects to maintain the lower Nehalem’s watershed, with a special focus on fish passage.

Mallon shared several projects that the council has completed recently, including riparian plantings along several riverbanks and the replacement of a culvert with a bridge over Coal Creek.

He also told commissioners that he has been working to increase cooperation between his council and the councils representing other watersheds in the area.

David McCall, Solid Waste Program Manager, delivered a follow up on a complaint regarding a property on East Beavercreek Road that the commissioners heard in December.

The south county property had come to county officials’ attention after the resident amassed several hundred used tires around the property.

After ignoring repeated requests to remediate the issue from other officials, the man agreed to comply with commissioners’ order that he remove the tires within thirty days.

McCall said that when he visited the property in the last week of January many tires had been placed into a dumpster provided by the county.

However, when he returned the day before the meeting, the dumpster had not been emptied and the situation remained the same as the week before.

McCall said that the lack of progress made him worried that the resident would not complete the work.

Commissioners concurred, agreeing to give the resident a thirty-day extension conditioned on meeting weekly progress checkpoints to be set by McCall.

If the resident fails to comply, the county will remove the tires when weather permits and charge the property owner.

Commissioners also dealt with a number of other matters at the meeting, updating financing agreements for mental health and addiction, and dental services, approving a grant agreement for reproductive health services and signing off on grant applications by public works for road and culvert improvements.

