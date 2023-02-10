ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Campbell, Saint Louis advance into HHSAA Division I boy’s basketball final

By Christian Shimabuku
 3 days ago
For the first time in program history, Campbell High School will play for a boy’s basketball state championship.

The Sabers advanced into Friday’s HHSAA Division I championship game with a 46-38 double overtime win over Maryknoll on Thursday night at Moanalua High School. Rondell Blenman-Villarreal scored a team-high 15 points as the OIA champions improved to 25-5 on the season.

On the other side of the bracket, the defending state champion Saint Louis kept its bid for back-to-back titles alive with a 47-34 win over Moanalua. Pupu Sepulona had a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds.

In the Division II championship game, Kohala returns for the second time in three seasons to face University. The Cowboys defeated Hawaii Baptist Academy, 61-45. Meanwhile, the Junior Bows earned their spot with a 56-45 win over Kauai.

The 2023 HHSAA state championship games will take place on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The DII game will tip off at 5 p.m., followed by the DI final immediately after.

