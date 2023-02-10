Read full article on original website
Pinellas man accused of killing two moms sentenced to life in prison for robbery
A man who had been charged in the 2021 shooting deaths of two women was sentenced to life in prison Monday for his role in a separate armed robbery. Tyron Jackasal, 22, was the suspect in the deaths of two women who were shot and killed within a week of each other in 2021. Both of the women killed were mothers.
Man suspected of kidnapping and torturing woman has been found dead
A man accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police in Oregon.Benjamin Foster, 36, died in hospital after the standoff on Tuesday in Grants Pass, Oregon, according to KTVL.Police had surrounded a home that he was hiding underneath and had tried to talk him into surrendering himself.Foster was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault after a woman was found restrained and beaten at a home in the city on 24 January.Prosecutors claim Foster had allegedly tortured the woman with the intention of killing her, according to...
Pennsylvania woman charged in chainsaw murder of elderly parents
A Pennsylvania woman allegedly murdered her parents and dismembered their bodies with a chainsaw, according to authorities.Police say that Verity Beck, 43, killed her mother and father at the home she shared with them in Montgomery County.District Attorney Kevin Steele said that police discovered 73-year-old Reid Beck and 72-year-old Miriam Beck in their Jenkintown home on Tuesday. The alarm was raised after the couple’s son visited the property and found a body hidden under a blanket.Police say that when he confronted the suspect, she told him that things at the home had “been bad”, according to WPVI.The brother returned to...
buzzfeednews.com
The Father Accused Of Intentionally Driving His Family Off A Cliff Has Been Charged With Attempted Murder
The father who was driving a Tesla that fell 250 feet off a Northern California cliff earlier this month while his family was inside has been charged with attempted murder. Dharmesh Patel, 41, was charged Monday with attempted murder and child abuse after prosecutors accused him of intentionally plunging off the cliff with his wife, 41, and two children, 4 and 7, on Jan. 2, according to a complaint filed by the San Mateo district attorney’s office. They all survived, and Patel spent weeks in a hospital before being booked into jail. He is being held without bail.
A man charged with beheading his ex-girlfriend in California now claims he did it out of self-defense
The man's lawyer believes he should go to a mental health facility. A domestic violence expert said a self-defense claim aligns with abuser traits.
California men accused in former Bill Clinton detective's murder have charges dropped
San Francisco authorities have dropped murder charges against two men accused in 2021 of killing Jack Palladino, a famous private eye for the rich and famous.
NBC Los Angeles
Trial Begins in 2018 Torture, Killing of 10-Year-Old Anthony Avalos
A prosecutor told a judge Wednesday that a Lancaster woman and her boyfriend tortured and abused her 10-year-old son for two weeks before his death, while an attorney for the male defendant countered that his client should be acquitted of murder. Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta was chosen to hear...
Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty
A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
Crucial clue emerges in Murdaugh family murders as docs reveal son sent Snapchat minutes before execution style killing
A SNAPCHAT video could be a key piece of evidence in the trial against a lawyer who is accused of killing his wife and son. Alex Murdaugh's son Paul sent the Snapchat to friends minutes before his father allegedly killed him execution-style, new court filings have revealed. Alex Murdaugh, a...
Calif. Doctor Accused of Driving Tesla Off Cliff with Wife and Children Inside Pleads Not Guilty
Dharmesh Patel, 41, is charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection with the crash that involved his 41-year-old wife and two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy A California radiologist who allegedly intentionally drove his family 250 feet off a dangerous cliff has pleaded not guilty to charges against him. Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, was charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection with the crash that involved his 41-year-old wife and two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy. Two...
Another California Mass Shooting: 7 Dead, Suspect in Custody in Half Moon Bay
Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was later taken into custody after driving to a sheriff’s department substation. Half Moon Bay is located on the coast about 30 miles south...
U.S. lawyer who died in Mexico was "victim of a brutal crime," family says
A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports. Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday.The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as Mexican authorities have yet to disclose many details to this point. His family says the Orange County lawyer was killed, contrary to what Mexican officials have claimed thus far. They allege that Blair died in a "tragic accident" at the Las Rocas Resort. "The family of Elliot Blair is absolutely reeling from the tragic...
Will Alec Baldwin Go to Jail For Involuntary Manslaughter? Here’s the Maximum Sentence He Faces If He’s Found Guilty
Over a year after the Rust set tragedy, Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter. His sentence, if found guilty, will be determined at the conclusion of the trial after a jury has deliberated on all the evidence presented to them. The defendants will be summoned to court by the end of January 2023. On January 19, 2023, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies stated the Academy Award-nominated actor will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in addition to involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act. “After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of...
California public defender who died while celebrating wedding anniversary in Mexico was the "victim of a brutal crime," family says
A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports. Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday. The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as...
International manhunt followed Idaho woman’s 2015 shooting death. Now there’s a guilty plea
Amparo Godinez Sanchez was killed in front of her two children in 2015, and her then-partner escaped to Mexico.
Bond denied for retired special education teacher who allegedly killed terminally ill husband in murder-suicide pact
Ellen Gilland, the 76-year-old Florida woman who authorities say shot and killed her terminally ill husband as part of a murder-suicide pact, appeared in court Friday where a judge refused her request to be released on bond. Judge Karen Foxman said that Gilland’s admitted actions constituted “premeditated murder” in a public setting, reasoning that this presented a danger to the public if she were to be released.
Derek Chauvin's lawyer asks a Minnesota appeals court to toss his murder convictions
Chauvin is currently serving concurrent state and federal sentences in an Arizona prison. The three-person Court of Appeals says it will issue its opinion within 90 days.
Black Ranchers Arrested In Racist Conspiracy To Steal Their Land
Black ranchers tried to live the American dream on their 1000 Colorado acres, but they were arrested after white neighbors turned it into a nightmare of mayhem and murder. After years of ignoring Courtney and Nicole Mallery’s complaints of racist abuse and harassment, police finally responded by arresting them. Fox31 reports the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office dragged them away in handcuffs on Monday for stalking the same neighbors the Mallerys say terrorized them. Sadly, this is America in a nutshell.
Man Says He Beheaded Ex-Girlfriend With Samurai Sword in Self-Defense
Karina Castro, a mother of two, was killed months after she obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend.
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
The Ka-Bar knife sheath found next to Madison Mogen's remains at the Moscow, Idaho, crime scene could have been left intentionally in a bid to mislead police.
