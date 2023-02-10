Read full article on original website
Republican demands Joe Biden, Kamala Harris resign after 'catastrophic Chinese spy balloon spectacle'
Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., demanded Saturday that both president Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should resign after allowing a Chinese spy balloon to fly over America.
South Carolina Dem James Clyburn funneled six figures from campaign funds to family last cycle, filings show
South Carolina Democrat James Clyburn paid out tens of thousands of dollars from his campaign funds to a company registered to his son-in-law and even more to his grandson.
BLM founder calls out Biden, Buttigieg and officials for refusing to defund police: ‘Deep cowardice’
The founder of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors, slammed President Biden and other officials for showing "deep cowardice" and siding with "violent police forces."
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
Florida may be a red state, but that didn’t stop 3.2 million people from signing up for Obamacare | Opinion
Healthcare is nonpartisan, it turns out. A kid’s broken arm has a way of obliterating political differences, the Editorial Board says.
Pete Buttigieg Gets Defensive When ABC’s Jon Karl Confronts Him With Poll Showing 58% of Dems Don’t Want Biden to Run Again: He’s Been ‘Historically Successful’
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got defensive when confronted with some highly unflattering poll numbers for President Joe Biden. In an interview on ABC’s This Week, host Jon Karl presented Buttigieg with an ABC News/Washington Post poll showing that 58 percent of Democrats do not want the president to run for reelection, compared to just 31 percent who would like to see him pursue a second term.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
Longtime Top Republican Dies
Longtime North Carolina Republican and former state Senator Jerry Tillman has reportedly died at the age of 82. Tillman, a former schoolteacher and sports coach, reportedly died on Saturday, February 4th. He first entered the state chamber in 2002, serving nine terms until his eventual retirement in 2020.
Jill Biden caught fundraising during Biden's State of the Union speech
The fundraising text signed by First Lady Jill Biden was sent only 20 minutes into her husband's address to Congress.
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Funding Conservative Police, Reeducation Schools, and Partisan Stunts
Photo byPhoto 145356542 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. GOP Governor Ron DeSantis proposes a $115 billion budget to finance some of his most polarizing initiatives, including millions of dollars for conservative policy, tax cuts for conservative education, and additional state money to transport migrants from the southern border to blue areas.
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
“This is why church pews are emptying”: Boebert called out for seemingly “praying” for Biden’s death
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Speaking to a church audience, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told the crowd to pray for Joe Biden: "May his days be...
Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive
President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
Kevin McCarthy Backtracks on This Key Promise in Less Than a Month
To ensure enough votes to secure the House speaker position, McCarthy conceded to other lawmakers on various topics.
Column: Here's why Joe Biden won't be dumping Kamala Harris as his running mate
President Biden has given no indication in public or private that he plans to replace Kamala Harris. Still, there is speculation because that's the nature of the vice presidency.
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
Stacey Abrams adviser said burning police car, smashing windows isn't 'violence' after anti-cop chaos
A top adviser at a Stacey Abrams-founded nonprofit defended Atlanta anti-cop rioters, saying burning a police car and smashing windows is not 'violence.'
AOC roasted for calling Christian Super Bowl ad a front for 'fascism': 'Are you a theologian now?'
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lit a fire on Twitter after she slammed a Christian ad campaign that aired during the Super Bowl as a front for "fascism."
