Pete Buttigieg Gets Defensive When ABC’s Jon Karl Confronts Him With Poll Showing 58% of Dems Don’t Want Biden to Run Again: He’s Been ‘Historically Successful’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got defensive when confronted with some highly unflattering poll numbers for President Joe Biden. In an interview on ABC’s This Week, host Jon Karl presented Buttigieg with an ABC News/Washington Post poll showing that 58 percent of Democrats do not want the president to run for reelection, compared to just 31 percent who would like to see him pursue a second term.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Longtime Top Republican Dies

Longtime North Carolina Republican and former state Senator Jerry Tillman has reportedly died at the age of 82. Tillman, a former schoolteacher and sports coach, reportedly died on Saturday, February 4th. He first entered the state chamber in 2002, serving nine terms until his eventual retirement in 2020.
Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive

President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
