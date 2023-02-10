COVID tests expiration days extended

Expiration dates for Abbott Laboratories and iHealth COVID-19 rapid tests have been extended.

Effective immediately all Abbott BinaxNOW test kits have a shelf life of 22 months from date of manufacture and all iHealth self-test kits have a shelf life of 15 months from date of manufacture.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) will continue to supply Abbott test kits for use under CLIA certification of waiver to health care providers who accept Medicare and Medicaid or otherwise serve vulnerable populations. These testing supplies are expected to remain available through July 2024. Organizations in Oregon may order Abbott BinaxNOW tests at https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/5ebd5f9f9a854d7bab7e00f48d2464bd.

OHA will also continue to supply iHealth self-test kits to priority partners serving populations with limited or no access to testing. Priority partners include hospitals, local public health and tribal authorities, organizations serving migrant and seasonal farmworkers, state and federally funded early learning programs, community-based organizations, behavioral health facilities, homeless service sites, and K-12 schools.

These testing supplies will remain available until supplies are exhausted. Organizations may order iHealth self-tests at https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/49ad9b1c60fc4e5888a637fef31c4fac.

iHealth Rapid Antigen tests are authorized for non-prescription home use with self-collected anterior nasal swab samples from individuals age 15 or older who have symptoms of COVID-19 within the first seven days of symptom onset. People age 2-15 may use the test, if an adult collects the swab samples. Test results are available in 15 minutes.

Rapid antigen tests, such as the iHealth tests, are not typically accepted as proof of a negative COVID-19 test for travel.