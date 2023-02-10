School board moves forward on superintendent search

The Tillamook School Board approved a timeline, search criteria and salary range for the recruitment of a new superintendent for the district on January 31.

Those decisions brought the first stage of the search process to a close, and the application period will open shortly.

Robyn Bean and Kathleen Rodden-Nord from Human Capital Enterprises, the firm facilitating the search for a new superintendent, shared the results of public feedback with the board and detailed their recommendations for the timeline, criteria and salary range.

Human Capital Enterprises gathered feedback from 187 members of the community throughout January, at focus groups, through an online survey and in one-on-one interviews with the board. 60% of the respondents were parents or concerned citizens, 35% were teachers and 5% were students.

In their feedback, community members shared with Human Capital the positive programs and aspects of the district that would help attract a candidate, as well as some potential hang-ups.

The district’s dual language program, workforce and university preparedness initiatives, extracurricular programs, staff and solid financial footing were identified as assets in the recruitment.

Questions swirling around the sudden departure of the last superintendent, difficulties hiring teachers and community distrust of the district’s board were mentioned as possible complicating factors.

Human Capital also solicited public input on desired areas of improvement, with test scores and rising hunger and homelessness in the student body mentioned as areas of concern.

This feedback was used to develop a list of 11 criteria to guide the search for a new superintendent.

The top four priorities identified were finding someone who has a bold vision for increasing academic achievement, an understanding of the rural perspective and track record of bringing people together, outstanding communication skills and integrity.

The board unanimously voted to approve the list, which will now be used during the search process to guide decision-making.

Directors also approved a timeline for the recruitment process that will see applications open from February 6 until March 20. The selection process that will follow is scheduled to lead to the announcement of a new superintendent on May 1.

Finally, the board discussed a pay range for the new position to be included on job listings.

A survey of the compensation packages of superintendents of ten similarly sized districts in Oregon revealed that they are earning between $169,000 and $208,000 this year when all benefits were considered.

The survey recommended that the district advertise their position with a total compensation package between $195,000 and $225,000.

Members of the board discussed this figure, noting that while it might sound like a large figure, the job was a difficult one for which there were high expectations.

They said that they wanted to be competitive in the hiring process and sought assurances that the figure was attractive.

Both Bean and Interim Superintendent Jim Mabbott assured the directors that the number would be competitive when compared to other districts of the same size.

Bean also said that the range was not final and the board could revisit it at a future date if there was a candidate that they felt warranted it.

Satisfied with these answers, the board directed Bean to advertise the position with that pay range before adjourning.

